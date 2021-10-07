Manchester unlikely to host the rescheduled Test between England and India in 2022

Old Trafford is likely to miss out on hosting the rescheduled Test between England and India next year. With the marquee Test set to clash with England's limited-overs games against South Africa, another venue will be the venue for the match.

According to the Daily Mail, Old Trafford will most probably struggle to stage the only Test due to scheduling issues and the narrow window available. The venue in Manchester is set to host a one-day international against the Proteas and has several other commitments next summer.

While the ECB is yet to finalize the date for the Test match, the fixture will likely overlap with England's one-day series against South Africa. The Indian team already has six white-ball games scheduled in England between July 1-14 and the host's first match against South Africa on July 19.

The white-ball fixtures end on July 31, with the second edition of the Hundred beginning soon after. However, the Proteas will stay back for the three-Test series, starting in August.

England could field two different teams on the same day

England v Pakistan - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Given the financial implications, ECB's last resort will be to cancel the limited-overs rubber against India and the tourists may not stay in England all summer. The possibility of putting together two English sides on the same day looks likely.

England have not played two games on the same day since 1930 when they participated in the Test series in the West Indies and New Zealand.

Also Read

The ECB lost £1m in hospitality income due to the abandoned Test this summer as Virat Kohli's men refused to play the Manchester Test due to the COVID-19-related scare within their camp.

This sparked outrage amongst former England cricketers as they accused the tourists of prioritizing the IPL over international cricket. At the time, the series stood at 2-1 in India's favor.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar