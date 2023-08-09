Old videos of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli blocking deliveries go viral after Hardik Pandya six denies Tilak Varma a half-century

Two old videos featuring MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have gone viral on social media after Hardik Pandya hit a six to leave Tilak Varma stranded on 49* in the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday, August 8.

Pandya, who is leading India in the ongoing T20I series in the Caribbean, was panned by a number of fans on social media after he clobbered a six to take India past the finish line in the match played in Guyana.

Chasing 160, India were 158/3 in the 18th over bowled by Rovman Powell. Varma was batting on 49, but Pandya launched his opposite number for a maximum over long-off. Team India thus sealed the game with 2.1 overs to spare.

In the wake of Pandya’s decision to hit the winning runs himself despite his partner being on 49, two videos are going viral on social media. In one video, which is from the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and South Africa, Dhoni is seen defending a delivery to allow Kohli, who had scored a fifty, to hit the winning runs.

In one video, which is from the 2014 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and South Africa, Dhoni is seen defending a delivery to allow Kohli, who had scored a fifty, to hit the winning runs.

In the second clip, which is from an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kohli is seen blocking a delivery so that Chris Gayle can score his hundred.

Reacting to the videos, a number of Indian cricket fans lashed out at Pandya for what many termed a selfish act.

“We have to show we are ready” - Pandya reflects on comprehensive win

The debate over the winning runs aside, India dominated proceedings in the third T20I against West Indies. Bowling first, they held the hosts to 159/5 before chasing down the target with ease. Reflecting on the triumph, Pandya said:

"Very important (win). We spoke as a group that these three games will be exciting. Two losses or two wins does not change the long-term plans. We have to show we are ready when it comes to such (must-win) games."

On the team combination, he confirmed that India have decided to go in with seven batters. The Indian captain commented:

"As a group, we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility, like it happened today if the batters score runs then you don't need someone at number eight.”

The last two T20Is of the five-match series will be played in Lauderhill, Florida on August 12 and 13.