"The noise when we got Kohli out was deafening" - Ollie Robinson on the Indian skipper's dismissal 

England's latest seam-bowling sensation Ollie Robinson was at his absolute best in the second innings of the Leeds Test. On the 4th morning of the Test, he claimed four out of the eight Indian wickets that fell, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli.

Robinson landed a body blow to Team India as he dismissed Kohli in the 90th over, sending the Headingley crowd into a frenzy.

According to Robinson, the noise the crowd made after Kohli was dismissed was deafening. He added that getting a champion batsman like Virat Kohli out at such a crucial juncture in front of a home crowd on a Saturday morning was an amazing feeling.

Speaking in the post-match presser, Ollie Robinson said:

"The crowd was incredible. The noise when we got Kohli out was deafening. Just an unbelievable experience and an amazing feeling to get that wicket."

One of the great days in my cricket career: Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' after claiming seven wickets.

Ollie Robinson was deservedly adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant display of seam and swing bowling in both innings of the Leeds Test.

Robinson was easily the best bowler on display for England in India's second innings as the right-hander constantly troubled the Indian batsmen with vicious nip backers. The pacer landed the early blows on Team India on the fourth morning as he dismissed both overnight batsmen in Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

Ollie Robinson in Test cricket:



4 matches

23 wickets @ 17.65

2 five-fors#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/rBaGEYTIGt — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 28, 2021

While Pujara made an error in judgment to get trapped plumb in front, Virat Kohli poked at a delivery on and around the off-stump to give a simple catch in the cordon.

Robinson then dismissed Rishabh Pant for the fourth time in the series before knocking over Ishant Sharma to complete the second five-wicket-haul in his young career.

This is the first Test victory that Ollie Robinson has experienced since making his debut earlier this year against New Zealand. The tall pacer declared that Saturday was one of the greatest days of his cricketing career.

Robinson said:

"It was a pretty special day, I don't think it has quite set in yet. This for me is one of the great days in my cricket career. To get my first Test win and take a lot of wickets is very special."

Ollie Robinson has thus far claimed 16 wickets in six innings this series at an average of 19.06. The Indian batsmen will have to come up with a strategy to counter his threat in the remaining fixtures in the series.

