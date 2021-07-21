Ollie Robinson returns as England announce full-strength squad for first two Tests against India

Bowling all-rounder Ollie Robinson has returned to the England squad as the hosts have announced a strong 17-man contingent for the first two games of the five-match Test series against India.

Ollie Robinson had a great debut for England against New Zealand, where he picked up seven wickets and also contributed crucial runs with the bat. However, the 27-year-old had to face heavy scrutiny as his racist tweets from 2012-13 resurfaced on Twitter.

Robinson apologized and stressed that he had matured as a person. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board decided to ban him, and he didn't take any part in the series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Having served his suspension, Ollie Robinson will look to be an important part of the England attack and will be key to giving them that much-needed balance.

Buttler, Stokes return for England against India

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are probably the two biggest additions to the England team because of their match-winning ability. They had been rested for the Test series against New Zealand, but skipper Joe Root had already stated that the rotation policy would not be followed against India.

While England looks strong in quite a few areas, it is their top four of Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, and Joe Root that still looks unsettled, and that would be one area they would like to improve upon.

While Jofra Archer misses the first two Tests, England will have the option of Mark Wood to provide that extra zip off the wicket. The experienced duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad will, of course, be the focal point of England's pace attack.

After a disappointing defeat to New Zealand, this full-strength England side will back themselves to beat India in what promises to be an enthralling series.

England Squad for first two Tests: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

