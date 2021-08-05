Next time, India can reach top 2 or be the top team in hockey: Salman Butt 

Salman Butt has praised India's performance in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Earlier today, the Indian men's hockey team won a historic bronze medal, while the Indian women's hockey team will play their bronze medal match tomorrow.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the bronze medal win, former Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Butt felt that the Indian teams could finish higher in the upcoming editions of the Olympics.

"Looking at how India performed in hockey in this Olympics, I think they will come back stronger in the next editions, and I think the avenues will be easier for them to reach the top 2 or be the top team," Salman Butt said.

Salman Butt congratulated the Indian men's hockey team and lauded them for their comeback in the bronze medal match.

"I would like to congratulate the Indian men's hockey team. After a long, long time, we have seen such an impactful performance. They are on the Olympics podium. It is the fruit of the hard work put in by all the officials, coaches and players. Credit goes to all the Indian players and authorities," Salman Butt added.

India beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal in men's hockey at Olympics 2021

India were 1-3 down at one stage during the bronze medal match

The Indian men's hockey team ended a 41-year medal drought by capturing a bronze in Tokyo earlier today. India qualified for the semifinals by defeating Great Britain, but Belgium ended their gold medal hopes in the semis.

The Indian team then faced Germany in the bronze medal match. At one stage, Germany took a 3-1 lead in the contest, but goals from Rupinder Pal Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh helped the Indian team bounce back and secure the bronze medal.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee