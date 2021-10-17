Oman (OMN) vs Papua New Guinea (PNG), T20 World Cup 2021: Toss and playing XI, today match opening batsman list, pitch report

The T20 World Cup 2021 gets underway on Sunday with co-hosts Oman (OMN) taking on debutants Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the first match of the ICC event at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Both sides played two warm-up matches each in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2021. Oman took on Namibia in the first match and won the game by 32 runs. They posted 152 for 8 batting first and then restricted Namibia to 120 for 9. In the second clash, they went down to the Netherlands by four runs in a closely-fought encounter. The Dutch scored 165 for 4 batting first and then restricted Oman to 161 for 8.

PNG, on the other hand, tasted defeat in both their warm-up matches. They were restricted to 96 for 8 by Ireland, who chased down the target in 16.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. In their second warm-up fixture, PNG lost to Sri Lanka by 39 runs. The Lankans put up 162 for 5 and then held PNG to 123 for 7.

OMN vs PNG - Today’s Match Playing XI

OMN playing XI: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Naseem Khushi(w), Prajapathi, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

PNG playing XI: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga (w), Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea

OMN vs PNG - Full squads

OMN: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nester Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Nawaz Khan

PNG: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kipling Doriga, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner

OMN vs PNG: Today's match opening batters list

Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas opened the batting for Oman in the warm-up games. Khawar Ali and Zeeshan Maqsood are also top-order batters. While Singh scored 8 and 1 in the two warm-up games, Ilyas looked in good touch with scores of 30 and 78.

Tony Ura and Lega Siaka are the opening batters for Papua New Guinea in their T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Oman. Ura scored 2 and 24 in the warm-up matches.

OMN vs PNG: Today's match pitch report

The pitch for match number one of the T20 World Cup 2021 looks nice and flat. It is likely to aid batters and a decent number of runs could be scored. Teams are expected to score 160-170 while batting first.

OMN vs PNG - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Kumar Dharmasena

Third Umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

OMN vs PNG - Who won the toss in today's T20 World Cup match?

Oman have won the toss and have opted to field first in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Speaking after winning the toss, Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood said:

“The pitch looks dry and we have spin bowlers with us. We have prepared really well and are looking to give our best and qualify for the next round. The boys are in good nick.

Papua New Guinea skipper Asaad Vala admitted that he too would have chased as the wicket looked a really good one.

