T20 World Cup 2021: "Based on his performances, if Gayle was a selector, he wouldn't pick himself" - Dinesh Karthik 

Dinesh Karthik has opined that veteran West Indian opener Chris Gayle wouldn't even pick himself in a starting XI after witnessing his current dismal form. Karthik believes the 'Universe Boss' hasn't done justice to his reputation during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Gayle is considered one of the greatest ever to play the shortest format of the game, and has a plethora of records to his name. However, the left-hander, with 14,306 runs and 22 centuries in the T20s, is finding it onerous to keep up with his reputation.

The 43-year old has played in every encounter in his nation's title defense of the T20 World Cup. In four matches, the southpaw has only managed to score 30 runs for his side with a below-par strike rate of 75. West Indies' entire batting unit has offered a substandard performance at the T20 World Cup 2021. Sadly, the legendary Christopher Henry Gayle provided nothing different.

Dinesh Karthik, while previewing today's clash between Australia and West Indies, uttered that Gayle hasn't played to his potential. Karthik believes Gayle wouldn't select himself in the West Indies starting lineup. The Indian wicket-keeper opined:

"Based on his (Gayle's) performances, if Gayle was a selector, he wouldn't have been picking himself. I don't think he has done justice to his reputation. He has played every game, but he has not played with the potential he has shown over a period of time. I think everybody knows that obviously you're getting older by the day and you have to look in another direction."

The 36-year old also acknowledged it won't be an easy task to replace the Universe boss, who's arguably been the greatest T20 batter ever.

"Whether West Indies will look at a young opener and somebody who can fill his boots. Those are huge boots to fill in as well. Over a time he's arguably been the greatest T20 player in the world. So it's not easy to replace him. But the question is if you do want to look forward, then you have to move on. So that's the question that the West Indies selectors will be answering at the end of this World Cup for sure," Kathik concluded.

With Dwayne Bravo already announcing his retirement after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, fans may soon probably witness the end of the dominant Caribbean era in the shortest format of the game.

Daren Sammy @darensammy88 Today, win or lose I choose to celebrate the legacy that this T20 team created. @windiescricket were kings in this format and today brings an end to that era which I played in. The dynasty is over and I thank you for all the great memories. Today, win or lose I choose to celebrate the legacy that this T20 team created. @windiescricket were kings in this format and today brings an end to that era which I played in. The dynasty is over and I thank you for all the great memories. https://t.co/pA9MF6CuLr

"West Indies attacked but they overattacked in this WC" - Zaheer Khan

Holding the label of being a two-time World T20 champions, West Indies were certainly one of the favorites to at least qualify for the semifinals if not lift the title. However, their desolate performances in the UAE left everyone surprised.

According to former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan, the Pollard-led side wanted to stamp their authority in the ongoing T20 World Cup but failed miserably. Khan said:

"West Indies attacked but they overattacked. And that's where the trouble started. With the first game, they were not really able to make a comeback. They wanted to stamp their authority in this World Cup."

"Even though the wickets were falling, they wanted to keep up with the power-hitting mindset and approach. This has been a World Cup for them to forget," Khan concluded.

Having already been out of contention for the knockouts, the defending champions will have nothing but pride to play for when they meet Australia today (November 6). Match 38 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

