On this day in 2013, Team India won their last ICC trophy under skipper MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni added yet another feather to his glorious cap on June 23, 2013, as the Men in Blue beat England in thrilling fashion to clinch the ICC Champions Trophy.

The summit clash in Birmingham was reduced to a 20-over match after a rain-enforced delay. India finished 129/7, thanks to impressive knocks by Virat Kohli (43), Ravindra Jadeja (33) and Shikhar Dhawan (31).

While the total looked under par at one point, the Indian bowlers delivered an exceptional bowling performance to tilt the pendulum in favour of their team. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets each, while Umesh Yadav finished with a solitary scalp.

Ashwin was tasked with defending 14 runs off the final over. The crafty spinner showcased great composure under pressure, helping India secure a memorable five-wicket victory.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Top performers for India in Historic Champions Trophy Win 2013:



•Dhawan - 363 runs, 90.7 ave.

•Rohit - 177 runs, 35.4 ave.

•Kohli - 176 runs, 58.7 ave.

•Jadeja - 12 wkts, 12.8 ave & 80* runs

•Ishant - 10 wkts, 21.8 ave

•Ashwin - 8 wkts, 22.6 ave

It is worth mentioning that with this victory, MS Dhoni became the first captain in history to win all three major ICC trophies. He received widespread praise for his leadership in the final.

Dhoni handed the ball to Ishant Sharma in the 18th over, despite the pacer conceding 27 runs in his three overs. It was a big turning point in the match as the seamer dismissed set batters Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara off successive balls.

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in Champions Trophy 2013

Shikhar Dhawan dazzled viewers with his batting exploits in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, emerging as the top performer with the bat for the team.

The southpaw started off with an incredible 114-run knock against South Africa. He smashed yet another impressive ton in the subsequent fixture, remaining unbeaten on 102 against West Indies.

The left-handed batter mustered 48 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan. He chipped in with valuable contributions in the knockout matches as well, hitting 68 runs in the semi-final against Sri Lanka, and 31 against England in the all-important final.

Dhawan was named the Player of the Tournament for his brilliant run. He amassed 363 runs in five innings at an average of 90.75.

