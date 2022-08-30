“They think if Rishabh Pant has to play, it’s the middle-order”- Saba Karim feels Indian team management thinks only Dinesh Karthik can play the role of a finisher

Amid the ongoing debate over Rishabh Pant's absence from India's playing XI in the Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan, former India selector Saba Karim has given his point of view on the matter.

The former India wicketkeeper explained why, according to him, the star batter failed to find a place in India playing XI on Sunday (August 28).

Karim said that the team management feels that only Dinesh Karthik can play the role of a finisher, while the Delhi Capitals captain is more suited to the middle order. Which means that there is no space available to fit him into the playing XI currently.

Speaking to news channel India News, the ex-India cricketer said:

“One thing is clear, team management thinks that Dinesh Karthik is suited to No. 6 and only he can play the role of a finisher.

"Rishabh Pant is not seen as a specific choice by the team management for that role. They think if Rishabh has to play, it’s the middle-order. So, there is no place available for him at the moment.”

Karim said that Rishabh Pant could only find a place in the team if KL Rahul fails to deliver as an opener in the upcoming matches.

“I don’t think Pant will get opportunities if India stick to their last combination. He can only get into the side if KL Rahul does not find his form. Only then, he could get a chance to play [as an opener]. Otherwise, there is no place vacant, which comes as a shock to him.”

KL Rahul registered a golden duck against Pakistan on Sunday. He also failed to play big knocks against West Indies in his comeback series. The current India vice-captain had recorded scores of 1 and 30 against the Caribbean side.

Saba Karim believes Rishabh Pant can be used as a floater

Rishabh Pant's batting position has changed repeatedly in the team

The former India cricketer did say that Rishabh Pant could add stability to the Indian batting unit as currently, Ravindra Jadeja is the only left-hander in the match.

He wants the team management to use Pant as a floater, like they used Jadeja in the last match.

“I think the manner in which they have used Ravindra Jadeja as a floater, in a similar way, Pant could have been used. He is a left-handed batter and his strike rate has been impressive.

"He can come in the middle order and hit big shots. If that happens, you can have two left-handers in the XI, which adds stability to the batting department.”

Jadeja played at No. 4 against Pakistan on Sunday. The all-rounder emerged as the joint-top scorer for India as he scored 35 runs off 29 balls. He shared a crucial 52-run partnership with Hardik Pandya that stabilised India's innings and laid the foundation for India’s victory.

Karim also questioned the team management for changing Pant's batting position in the last few matches.

“Pant has played at different positions in the last few matches. If the team management wanted him to play as an opener or any of No.3, 4, or 6 positions, then they shuld have stuck to it.

“I think Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid must have explained to him why he did not play. I hope he remains confident in upcoming opportunities and comes up with match-winning performances like he has done in other formats.”

For those who don't know, Rishabh Pant played the role of an opener in a couple of T20Is on the tour of England. However, he batted at the No. 4 position during the T20I series in West Indies.

With the T20 World Cup ahead, the former national selector of the Indian team stressed that the southpaw has the ability to deliver under pressure. He labeled Rishabh Pant as the "biggest match-winner" and marked him and Hardik Pandya as key to India's chances of winning the upcoming World Cup.

“He brings in a lot of entertainment and knows how to win matches. He is the only player who can win you matches in tight situations. No disrespect to Karthik, but there should have been a place for Pant. He is your biggest match-winner.

"You need two players to win the World Cup, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant.”

“As a captain, he needs to perform consistently”- Saba Karim unimpressed with Rohit Sharma

Saba Karim also raised concerns about Rohit Sharma’s performances as captain. He feels that while Virat Kohli is getting targeted for his lean patch of form, Rohit also needs to perform consistently and lead the team by example.

“Top order should give proper starts. Virat Kohli has started well, if he gets a big score, it would benefit India. Rohit Sharma needs to score runs. We always talk about Kohli, but Rohit’s form has been up and down. As captain, he needs to perform consistently.”

Karim also criticized the India captain for playing too defensively.

"Captain Rohit Sharma himself played defensive cricket. When he was required to play fast, he got out. If we had not lost wickets, the match would've finished in the 17th or 18th over.”

In T20Is, Rohit Sharma has scored 302 runs in 14 T20Is at an average of 23.2 this year, including a half-century against West Indies. For someone of Rohit's ability and class, these are unimpressive numbers.

