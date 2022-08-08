"Once more BCCI politics at its peak" - Fans furious as Ishan Kishan is dropped from India's Asia Cup squad

Team India opener Ishan Kishan, who not long ago was the highest run-scorer for his side in T20Is this year, has failed to find a place in the squad that will feature in the 2022 Asia Cup.
The swashbuckling 23-year-old had an impactful series against South Africa, where he scored 206 runs in five games at a fantastic strike rate of 150.36. He also played a handy cameo in the series against Ireland and with KL Rahul injured, he looked set to continue to open in the T20Is against England.
However, Team India suddenly turned to Rishabh Pant for that position in the final two T20Is in England. They also tested Suryakumar Yadav at the top of the order and it seemed to work in the T20Is against West Indies.
Perhaps with KL Rahul fully fit, the team management might have thought that they did not need a backup opener as Yadav could perform the role if needed. Dinesh Karthik's selection also meant that Kishan was not required to play the backup wicketkeeper role.
However, most fans on Twitter felt that the team management deflated Ishan Kishan's confidence by dropping him from the XI despite his performances. Here are some of the reactions to the 23-year-old's exclusion:
It will be interesting to see how KL Rahul, who hasn't played competitive cricket since the IPL 2022 season, performs. The selectors have named him India's vice-captain and will probably be an automatic starter in the playing XI.
India squad for Asia Cup 2022
Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel