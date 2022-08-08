"Once more BCCI politics at its peak" - Fans furious as Ishan Kishan is dropped from India's Asia Cup squad

Team India opener Ishan Kishan, who not long ago was the highest run-scorer for his side in T20Is this year, has failed to find a place in the squad that will feature in the 2022 Asia Cup.

The swashbuckling 23-year-old had an impactful series against South Africa, where he scored 206 runs in five games at a fantastic strike rate of 150.36. He also played a handy cameo in the series against Ireland and with KL Rahul injured, he looked set to continue to open in the T20Is against England.

However, Team India suddenly turned to Rishabh Pant for that position in the final two T20Is in England. They also tested Suryakumar Yadav at the top of the order and it seemed to work in the T20Is against West Indies.

Perhaps with KL Rahul fully fit, the team management might have thought that they did not need a backup opener as Yadav could perform the role if needed. Dinesh Karthik's selection also meant that Kishan was not required to play the backup wicketkeeper role.

However, most fans on Twitter felt that the team management deflated Ishan Kishan's confidence by dropping him from the XI despite his performances. Here are some of the reactions to the 23-year-old's exclusion:

Saurabh Gupta @ksaurav97 From ball one it looked like Ishan Kishan is batting with selection playing in his mind. BCCI must share the blame. Giving one match at start of series in Eng and last match in WI .That's exactly not how you give confidence to a player, after that he grabbed his all opportunity. From ball one it looked like Ishan Kishan is batting with selection playing in his mind. BCCI must share the blame. Giving one match at start of series in Eng and last match in WI .That's exactly not how you give confidence to a player, after that he grabbed his all opportunity.

saurav764 @saurav764

#AsiaCup2022

#ishankishan

#KLrahul Going without Ishan Kishan and KL rahul in direct playing 11..current form does not matter against Star Player …critics will not spare selectors if KL fails . Going without Ishan Kishan and KL rahul in direct playing 11..current form does not matter against Star Player …critics will not spare selectors if KL fails . #AsiaCup2022#ishankishan #KLrahul

Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 @_FaridKhan No Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in the Indian squad is v surprising. India have gone with reputation over form once again. Virat Kohli could be in the side over Deepak Hooda, which again, proves India won't be going with their strongest XI on paper. #AsiaCup2022 No Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in the Indian squad is v surprising. India have gone with reputation over form once again. Virat Kohli could be in the side over Deepak Hooda, which again, proves India won't be going with their strongest XI on paper. #AsiaCup2022

Vish j @thenameisvish1



Before 2 series He was your 1st choice backup opner & was playing regularly



Now he is not even in extras



Once more BCCI politics at its peak @CricCrazyJohns Too harsh on Ishan KishanBefore 2 series He was your 1st choice backup opner & was playing regularlyNow he is not even in extrasOnce more BCCI politics at its peak @CricCrazyJohns Too harsh on Ishan KishanBefore 2 series He was your 1st choice backup opner & was playing regularlyNow he is not even in extrasOnce more BCCI politics at its peak

Abhishek Shanu @AbhishekShanu8

#ishankishan #AsiaCup2022 #TeamIndia Really sad for Ishan kishan , played really well but not given opportunity against Westindies nor selected for Asia Cup , while Surya did amazing job as an opener he mostly will play as a middle order batsman. Really sad for Ishan kishan , played really well but not given opportunity against Westindies nor selected for Asia Cup , while Surya did amazing job as an opener he mostly will play as a middle order batsman. #ishankishan #AsiaCup2022 #TeamIndia

dharmsinha @dharmsinha @ImTanujSingh Both Ishan kishan and sanju Samson should announce their retirements from international cricket..enough is enough @ImTanujSingh Both Ishan kishan and sanju Samson should announce their retirements from international cricket..enough is enough

Ishan Kishan Fan Club @club_ishan_01 BCCI @BCCI squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. #TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. 🚨#TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Hey @BCCI , Why don't you drop rishav panth... He is not a perfect player in white ball cricket.. Instead of him you can consider Ishan Kishan or Shreyas Iyer... I am not happy with the team's squad. Md Shami should be there in the squad. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Hey @BCCI, Why don't you drop rishav panth... He is not a perfect player in white ball cricket.. Instead of him you can consider Ishan Kishan or Shreyas Iyer... I am not happy with the team's squad. Md Shami should be there in the squad. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Hemanga C🇮🇳 @Hemanga22 @ImTanujSingh Before Sanju we need to discuss about Ishan Kishan's place . Kishan did exceptionally well job for team and played some match winning innings . @ImTanujSingh Before Sanju we need to discuss about Ishan Kishan's place . Kishan did exceptionally well job for team and played some match winning innings .

Ankit Kumar @AnkitKu99448417

#SanjuSamson #BCCI #AsiaCup2022

#Politics There is no place for sanju samson and ishan kishan in Asia Cup in t20 although both have better strike rate and average than pant and Dinesh Karthik in t20 this year , how can a National level management be careless in selection There is no place for sanju samson and ishan kishan in Asia Cup in t20 although both have better strike rate and average than pant and Dinesh Karthik in t20 this year , how can a National level management be careless in selection #SanjuSamson #BCCI #AsiaCup2022 #Politics

सुजीत सिंह @sujeetkr31



If this is not the politics then what is BCCI @BCCI squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. #TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. 🚨#TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Risabh pant averages near about 20 and strike rate of 125 is in squad but shreyas Iyer and ishan kishan with better records are out of the squad.If this is not the politics then what is twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Risabh pant averages near about 20 and strike rate of 125 is in squad but shreyas Iyer and ishan kishan with better records are out of the squad.If this is not the politics then what is twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

It will be interesting to see how KL Rahul, who hasn't played competitive cricket since the IPL 2022 season, performs. The selectors have named him India's vice-captain and will probably be an automatic starter in the playing XI.

India squad for Asia Cup 2022

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit