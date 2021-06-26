Once you lose, people say there is no killer instinct: Kirti Azad calls out Indian public for lack of sportsman spirit

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad has responded to the criticism that Team India lacked killer instincts in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl.

Virat Kohli and his men went down by eight wickets against the Kiwis in a rain-marred WTC final. Kirti Azad, who was a part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning squad, feels Indian fans lack a sportsman spirit. According to Azad, Indian fans have forgotten the success the team enjoyed over the last two years because of one poor game.

During a chat with NDTV, he said:

"I think once you lose, you will say that there is no killer instinct. That’s not the point. The point is that you generally play to win. And in India, we basically have the winning spirit and not a sportsman spirit in public. If somebody plays better and wins, then you should appreciate it but here it’s brickbat all the time."

India lost a couple of early wickets in the morning season on the reserve day of the WTC final, which took the game away from them. The Asian Giants were bowled out for 170 runs in their second essay before New Zealand convincingly chased down the target.

1983 World Cup-winning squad had the same charisma and character: Kirti Azad

Time and again the current Indian squad has been compared to the 1983 World Cup-winning team under the leadership of Kapil Dev. Weighing in on the comparisons, Kirti Azad believes that there is no such difference between the two sides.

"I feel that it’s nothing. There is no difference. I remember the run out of Yashpal ji when he ran Alan Lamb out with a direct hit. What you see Ravindra Jadeja is doing today, he (Yashpal) was doing it then," noted Azad.

"Look at Kapil’s catch? Have you ever seen such a catch being taken after 1983? I have not. Every era has their own. We had only one camera, now there are 30 different ones to access who are really good," added the former cricketer.

