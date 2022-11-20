"Once in a while he plays a good knock but doesn't really change the world" - Aakash Chopra on Kane Williamson

Aakash Chopra has said that Kane Williamson might have played decent knocks on odd occasions in T20I cricket recently but has not set the stage on fire.

Williamson will lead New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series against India at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20. The series opener on Friday was rained off without a ball being bowled.

While previewing the second T20I in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out the Kiwi skipper's recent travails in the shortest format, elaborating:

"The team is strong but Kane Williamson's future looks slightly uncertain, although he has said that he will play. This country might not have that much batting depth, so he might continue, but T20 cricket is continuously asking him tough questions. Once in a while he plays a good knock but doesn't really change the world."

The former Indian opener reckons Finn Allen will be a threat to India in the Black Caps' batting department, saying:

"I am seeing Finn Allen as a danger for us from their side. I feel Finn Allen will bash us in this match. The guy hits a lot and I don't see that much teeth in our bowling. Devon Conway might score runs again."

Chopra added that Daryl Mitchell has rescued New Zealand from a spot of bother a few times of late. He stated:

"New Zealand's top four are good but after that Daryl Mitchell, he does the job of rescuing them from trouble, he doesn't just come in and do an amazing job regularly and after that, you have Jimmy Neesham."

Mitchell scored an unbeaten 53 off just 35 deliveries after walking out to bat at 49/3 in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan. His knock helped the Kiwis set a reasonable 153-run target which was chased down by the Men in Green with seven wickets and five deliveries to spare.

"There is a danger from Adam Milne in bowling" - Aakash Chopra

Adam Milne will likely replace Trent Boult in New Zealand's playing XI.

Chopra concluded by opining that the express pace of Adam Milne could trouble the Indian batters. He said:

"There is a danger from Adam Milne in bowling. He will bash us, he bowls extremely fast, and has warmed the bench in the World Cup. So he is going to be a tough one. New Zealand's bowling attack is much better than ours - three quality bowlers in Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne, and then two proper spinners."

New Zealand are likely to field Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi as the two spinners in their playing XI. They also have the option to play Michael Bracewell because of the all-round abilities he brings to the table.

