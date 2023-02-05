“Once you’ve scored runs in England conditions, your confidence will be very high” – Saba Karim on Rohit Sharma

Saba Karim feels India captain Rohit Sharma will be high in confidence ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Series, which gets underway in Nagpur on February 9. The former India selector reckons Rohit’s form in the Test series against England will give him the confidence to deliver against the Aussies in home conditions.

It’s worth mentioning that Rohit amassed 368 runs in four Tests, including a century and two fifties, during the India tour of England in 2021.

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“When Australia toured India for the last time, Rohit Sharma only used to play white-ball cricket. There are a lot of changes in his life. He has now cemented his place in Test matches as well. He is also leading the team. He scored runs in tough conditions during the England tour. He also scored a century.”

He continued:

“Once you’ve scored runs in England conditions, your confidence will be very high. I expect the same from Rohit Sharma. The conditions are different here, but he's experienced enough.”

Sportskeeda



🏏 906 runs at 47.7 in 2021

Strike Rate: 48.2

Hundreds: 2

Highest: 161 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



🤩



Rohit Sharma is our Test - Best Indian Player of the Year 2021
🏏 906 runs at 47.7 in 2021
Strike Rate: 48.2
Hundreds: 2
Highest: 161 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

So far, Rohit has scored 408 runs in seven Tests against Australia (all away from home), including three half-centuries.

“It benefits the team a lot when you score runs at the top of the order” – Saba Karim on Rohit Sharma

Saba Karim feels that Rohit Sharma can build a template for other batters to follow by providing a good platform for the middle-order batters during the four-Test series against Australia.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“If the wicket is good, Rohit should fire with the bat. It benefits the team a lot when you score runs at the top of the order.”

As an opener, Rohit has scored 1552 runs in 30 Tests at an average of 55.43, which includes five tons and four half-centuries.

The 35-year-old will look to draw confidence from his ODI record for the Test series against Australia. The right-hander has hit a double ton and seven centuries against Australia in the 50-over format.

101(114) To 209(158)
Acceleration Level Rohit Sharma



Acceleration Level Rohit Sharma .



101(114) To 209(158) 🥵Acceleration Level Rohit Sharma .https://t.co/jeRECvRmnS

Team India will be in action for the first Test against the Aussies at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from February 9.

India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

