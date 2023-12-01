"One bad five weeks does not define a team" - Ben Duckett on England's forgettable 2023 World Cup campaign

England opener Ben Duckett has thrown his support behind the national one-day side following a dismal 2023 World Cup campaign. The left-handed batter believes five weeks don't define a team and that England have been magnificent in the format in the last 8 years.

Led by Jos Buttler, England failed to reach the semi-finals, contrary to the massive expectations before the campaign. They managed only three wins in nine matches and just sneaked in for the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

Speaking ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies, the 29-year-old admitted how difficult it was to see England struggle in the showpiece event. As quoted by The Guardian, he stated:

"I watched every England game and it was tough to watch at times. I’m watching mates go out there and struggle. It was really difficult. I was playing with them a few weeks before, so it was tough. But we have watched how England have played over the past eight years and one bad five weeks does not define a team."

England's batting unit collectively misfired until their last two league games against the Netherlands and Pakistan. Buttler's form was arguably the most disappointing as he failed to hit a half-century in the tournament.

"Don’t think there’s going to be a new approach" - Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Duckett also declared that they would stick to the same approach against the West Indies that brought their predecessors enormous success in the format. He added:

"I don’t think there’s going to be a new approach because of how the World Cup went. If they won that World Cup, the same group of players might have been here. They had guys who were potentially in their late 30s and coming towards the end of their 50-over careers, so it seemed like there was always going to be a fresh start after it. We’re just a group of players who can go and showcase what we can do.”

The 1st ODI against the West Indies begins on December 3rd.