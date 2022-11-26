"One bad shot here, and you get everyone on your back" - Shan Masood warns England of their 'Bazball' approach in Pakistan

Pakistan opening batter Shan Masood has raised doubts on the success of England's 'Bazball' approach in the subcontinent. However, the left-hander has backed them to succeed long-term with the approach in Test matches.

The term 'Bazball' originated when Brendon McCullum took over as England's head coach, and Ben Stokes became Test captain. The team had been struggling in red ball cricket, but Stokes and McCullum have transformed their fortunes with an aggressive approach.

When asked whether the tourists could continue their uber aggression in the Test series in Pakistan, Masood feels things could go south very quickly. However, the 33-year-old reflected that the approach has its merits, as a similar approach has given England success in white ball cricket.

Speaking to Sportsmail, Masood said:

"I think anyone can, but it's risky. As a batsman, one bad shot here, and you get everyone on your back. They've decided this is the way they want to play it. They decided that with their white ball cricket in 2015 too. People initially laughed it off when in white ball cricket they talked about scoring 400, but they did that and ended up winning that World Cup three years ago."

England suffered only one loss in seven Tests in their home season. They scored at a jaw-dropping rate of 4.44 throughout the summer, 60% quicker than their overall rate of 2.76.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they they start winning World Championships with this style of play" - Shan Masood on England

England cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Shan Masood said that England have made Test cricket exciting with their gameplay, prompting fans to watch it. The left-hander, who is likely to open the innings in the first Test, added:

"Now it's come to Test cricket, and I wouldn't be surprised if they they start winning World Championships with this style of play because they found their own thing; they've seen a gap that maybe exists in cricket and been successful. They've made it more entertaining and put the spark back in it."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years



Mark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi 🏟️🗓️



Read more:



#PAKvENG | #BackTheBoysInGreen England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 yearsMark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi 🏟️🗓️Read more: pcb.com.pk/press-release-… 🚨 England's first Test series in Pakistan in 17 years 🚨Mark the dates for the matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi 🏟️🗓️Read more: pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#PAKvENG | #BackTheBoysInGreen https://t.co/rJmh5WcWHe

The three-Test series will be England's first in Pakistan since 2005. The first Test starts on December 1 in Rawalpindi. The hosts will eye a series win after losing to Australia earlier this year.

Poll : 0 votes