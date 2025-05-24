"One who bats there against England and does well will become certainty"- Virender Sehwag reveals his choice for No. 4 for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Shankar
Modified May 24, 2025 21:40 IST
ICC Hall of Fame Celebration - Source: Getty
Virender Sehwag - Source: Getty

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has called for Rishabh Pant to bat at number four in the upcoming Test series against England. The 46-year-old has said that he would like to see Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the batting with Sai Sudharsan coming at number three.

Ad

Sehwag picked KL Rahul to bat at number five in the batting order. He felt that whoever performed well at number four in the England tour would seal that spot, following Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket.

"Who will bat at number four? Will it be KL Rahul? Will it be Sai Sudharsan? Will it be Rishabh Pant? The fight for the number four spot will start now. The one who bats there against England and does well will become certainty for that spot."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I would want Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings. Sai Sudharsan at three. Rishabh Pant at 4," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

India announced an 18-man squad for the five Test series against England on Saturday, May 24. Shubman Gill was appointed the new Test captain and Rishabh Pant was appointed his deputy as India begin a rebuild in the longest form of the game.

Ad

Ajit Agarkar leaves decision on number four to Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir

Men's team chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar was questioned about who could be India's next number four in the press conference on Saturday. The 47-year-old said that the decision would be made by new captain Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir might take a call on the number four in the batting order. I cannot give the batting order from here," Agarkar said at the press conference on Saturday (via Mathrubhumi).

The first India versus England Test match will start at Leeds on June 20. That will be followed by four more matches at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval, respectively.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications