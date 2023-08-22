"One of the best white ball players to have ever played the game"- Eoin Morgan on England captain Jos Buttler

Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes Jos Buttler is one of the best white-ball players ever. He has been highly impressed with the way Buttler has handled captaincy, winning his first ICC event as captain with the T20 World Cup last year.

The World Cup stage is bound to bring in with it some pressure, moreover with England being the defending champions and with strong teams like India and Australia around. However, Morgan feels Buttler's calmness will help him as well as the team do well.

Speaking to RevSportz, here's what Eoin Morgan had to say about Jos Buttler:

"He (Buttler) is a brilliant leader and in his first World Cup as a leader he lifted silverware in Australia. So you have to sit back and admire that, but also I feel the quality of the player, he is one of the best white ball players to have ever played the game. His role as a player and a captain in the England team is integral to their success. He has his own authentic way of captaincy and his calmness will always help under pressure at the World Cup."

Eoin Morgan on why playing away from home isn't a challenge

Eoin Morgan believes the role of the T20 leagues around the world has been crucial in teams like England doing well in conditions alien to them. He feels the players get the desired exposure by playing in these leagues and the success there only boosts their confidence further.

On this, he stated:

"I think the challenge to play away from home is not the same as it used to be because of players travelling and playing in domestic leagues around the world and having some success or at least a taste of what the conditions are like."

Ben Stokes' return has only further bolstered England's chances of defending their World Cup crown.