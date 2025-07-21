One change for England as hosts name playing XI for 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Manchester

England have announced their playing XI for the fourth Test against India on Monday (July 21). The match will commence on Wednesday (July 23) at Old Trafford in Manchester. The hosts have a lead of 2-1 in the five-match series going into the penultimate Test.The Ben Stokes-led team started the series positively with a victory at Headingley, after chasing a steep target of 371 in the final innings. Team India made a strong comeback at Edgbaston with a commanding 336-run victory to level things. England then secured a 22-run win at the Lord's in a riveting game to take a lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.England made one forced change to their playing XI for the next Test as they replaced Shoaib Bashir with Liam Dawson. Bashir got injured during the previous Test at Lord's and was later ruled out of the series. The English selectors then roped in left-arm orthodox spinner Liam Dawson into the squad to fill the off-spinner's void. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEngland's playing XI for the 4th Test: ⁠Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), ⁠Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer&quot;He's a very skillful cricketer&quot; - Harry Brook on Liam Dawson's inclusion in playing XI for 4th ENG vs IND 2025 TestSpeaking at a press conference ahead of the fourth Test, England batter Harry Brook opened up about Liam Dawson's inclusion in the playing XI. He pointed out Liam's vast experience in the domestic arena and felt it would benefit the team's cause in Manchester. Brook said (via Cricbuzz):&quot;He's a wily old fox, very experienced. He's a very skillful cricketer as well. He's played everywhere, played against everyone. Hopefully he can land it in the foot-holes and create a bit of spice out of there and some opportunities to take wickets.&quot;Brook also heaped praise on Dawson's batting skills and opined that his presence will strengthen their lower order in the upcoming Test.&quot;He's obviously a very good batter as well, he's got nearly 20 First-Class hundreds. That's adding to our strength in batting. He's a good bloke, he's willing to always fight for the team. He's very competitive and it's good to have him here,&quot; Brook added.It will be Dawson's first Test appearance after eight years, as he previously played in 2017. Across three Tests so far, the 35-year-old picked up seven wickets and scored 84 runs.