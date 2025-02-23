"One day mein test match dikhane ka ghamand hai"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's sedate batting approach in 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs India

Fans shared a heap of memes to troll Pakistan batters for their lack of intent during the first innings of their ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match against India on Sunday (February 23). The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is hosting the high-octane clash.

Pakistan batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Mohammed Shami bowled a prolonged first over, which comprised five wides. However, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq failed to take advantage and get off to a brisk start.

Babar showed some intent later and hit five fours en route to 23 (26) before Hardik Pandya dismissed him in the ninth over to give India their first breakthrough. Imam struggled to get going at the other end and got run out in the 10th over for 10 (26).

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan joined hands at 47/2 and played watchfully, which brought down Men in Green's scoring rate further. The duo put on a 104-run partnership in 144 balls for the third wicket to stabilize the innings. However, they failed to hit enough boundaries and up the ante after getting set, which hurt their team's progress.

Fans were disappointed by the approach from Mohammad Rizwan and Shakeel. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter). One meme read:

"One day mein test match dikhane ka ghamand hai (proud to play a Test innings in an ODI)."

Here are some other memes:

Pakistan suffer mini collapse after Mohammad Rizwan's departure in 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs India

Things looked decent for Men in Green in the 34th over as they reached 151/2, with Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel well set at the crease. Batting on 46, Rizwan decided it was time to make a move, but it backfired as Axar Patel cleaned him up after a failed big hit attempt.

It proved to be a turning point as Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja then dismissed Saud Shakeel (62) and Tayyab Tahir (4), respectively, in quick succession to leave the opposition reeling. At the time of writing, Pakistan had reached 170/5 in 38 overs.

