"One of the greatest ever T20 batters" - Twitter reacts after Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch opted to end his international career on Tuesday, February 7, by announcing his retirement. He retired from ODI cricket in September 2022 to focus on the shortest format, relinquishing his ODI captaincy as well.

Finch led Australia to the T20 World Cup 2022 on home soil in a bid to become the first captain to defend the title. However, he had a mixed tournament as the Aussies failed to secure passage into the knockout stages. He was last seen playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL), where he adopted a role in the middle order.

Speaking about his decision to retire from international cricket, Finch said:

“Realising that I won’t be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career."

Finch carved a legacy for himself by proving his mettle as one of the most potent opening batters in T20I history. He forged an excellent partnership with David Warner at the top of the order and also still holds the record for the highest individual score in the format at an international level

Happy Retirement 🏻



#Aaronfinch @AaronFinch5 @AaronFinch5 one of the most aggressive batsman in white ball cricket ever Australia have produced. Clean striker of the ball and also a good captain hang his shoes from international cricket.Happy Retirement @AaronFinch5 one of the most aggressive batsman in white ball cricket ever Australia have produced. Clean striker of the ball and also a good captain hang his shoes from international cricket.Happy Retirement @AaronFinch5 👍🏻#Aaronfinch

Brydon Coverdale @brydoncoverdale Aaron Finch, what a champion. For nearly 10 years he's the only player to have held the record for highest score in a men's T20I, first with 156 in 2013 and then breaking his own record five years later with 172. Most matches as T20I captain from any country. A wonderful career. Aaron Finch, what a champion. For nearly 10 years he's the only player to have held the record for highest score in a men's T20I, first with 156 in 2013 and then breaking his own record five years later with 172. Most matches as T20I captain from any country. A wonderful career.

Jono Baruch @JonoBaruch "The time is right to the let the T20 team move on to a new phase."



"It's been an unbelievable ride"



While he will continue to play for the Renegades for the next 2 years, Aaron Finch,has confirmed his retirement from International cricket. One of the all time white ball greats "The time is right to the let the T20 team move on to a new phase.""It's been an unbelievable ride"While he will continue to play for the Renegades for the next 2 years, Aaron Finch,has confirmed his retirement from International cricket. One of the all time white ball greats https://t.co/ustRlcG9Tn

Daniel Brettig 🏏 @danbrettig Aaron Finch won a T20 World Cup no-one was expecting Aust to contend for, then didn't get to the semis of a T20 World Cup everyone expected them to. Very Allan Border, except the two tournaments happened to be a year apart Aaron Finch won a T20 World Cup no-one was expecting Aust to contend for, then didn't get to the semis of a T20 World Cup everyone expected them to. Very Allan Border, except the two tournaments happened to be a year apart

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Congrats on a fine limited overs career for AUS, Aaron Finch.



Still remember that 156 he scored v ENG in Southampton.



Yes, I had watched him compile some runs for PW (especially 2013) in the IPL but that knock made me sit up and take notice of his limited overs prowess. Congrats on a fine limited overs career for AUS, Aaron Finch.Still remember that 156 he scored v ENG in Southampton. Yes, I had watched him compile some runs for PW (especially 2013) in the IPL but that knock made me sit up and take notice of his limited overs prowess.

Happy retirement skipper Only two batters have ever gone past 150 in T20Is and Aaron Finch did it twice, including the all time highest knock of 172 in 76 balls against Zimbabwe. He was also the first visiting captain when Sri Lanka defaulted on debt.Happy retirement skipper Only two batters have ever gone past 150 in T20Is and Aaron Finch did it twice, including the all time highest knock of 172 in 76 balls against Zimbabwe. He was also the first visiting captain when Sri Lanka defaulted on debt. Happy retirement skipper👏 https://t.co/ILyt29VuXa

A wonder athlete and a great team man. A perfect partner and an able leader who won



Well played Champ! #Aaronfinch has retired from International cricket.A wonder athlete and a great team man. A perfect partner and an able leader who won #Australia their first T20 World Cup. He will always be remembered in the annals of World Cricket.Well played Champ! #Aaronfinch has retired from International cricket.A wonder athlete and a great team man. A perfect partner and an able leader who won #Australia their first T20 World Cup. He will always be remembered in the annals of World Cricket.Well played Champ! https://t.co/wOgBTLCcwh

* 1 out of 19 players to play 100 T20Is

* 1 out of 5 players to score 3000+ runs

* Highest individual score in T20Is (172 vs Zim)

* 1 out of 10 players to take 50 catches as fielder



#Australia #AaronFinch Aaron Finch in T20Is* 1 out of 19 players to play 100 T20Is* 1 out of 5 players to score 3000+ runs* Highest individual score in T20Is (172 vs Zim)* 1 out of 10 players to take 50 catches as fielder Aaron Finch in T20Is* 1 out of 19 players to play 100 T20Is* 1 out of 5 players to score 3000+ runs* Highest individual score in T20Is (172 vs Zim)* 1 out of 10 players to take 50 catches as fielder#Australia #AaronFinch

Nic Savage @nic_savage1 Aaron Finch has confirmed his retirement from international cricket.



No cricketer in history has scored more T20I runs at a higher strike rate than the Victorian.



"The time is right to the let the T20 team move on to a new phase." Aaron Finch has confirmed his retirement from international cricket.No cricketer in history has scored more T20I runs at a higher strike rate than the Victorian."The time is right to the let the T20 team move on to a new phase."

The 156 he hit in 2013 in England still stands out as one of the most remarkable knocks ever and his Game 1 Century at the MCG in the 2015 WC is up there too.



An unbelievable cricketer! What a career! 🏻 🏻 Aaron Finch - so many memories. One of my all time favourite players.The 156 he hit in 2013 in England still stands out as one of the most remarkable knocks ever and his Game 1 Century at the MCG in the 2015 WC is up there too.An unbelievable cricketer! What a career! Aaron Finch - so many memories. One of my all time favourite players. The 156 he hit in 2013 in England still stands out as one of the most remarkable knocks ever and his Game 1 Century at the MCG in the 2015 WC is up there too. An unbelievable cricketer! What a career! 👏🏻👏🏻

CricKom @Deepans23952324 T20 World Cup winning captain, highest individual score in T20I, 19 hundreds with more than 8000 runs including 507 runs in the 2019 ODI World Cup for Australia.



Thank you, Aaron Finch. T20 World Cup winning captain, highest individual score in T20I, 19 hundreds with more than 8000 runs including 507 runs in the 2019 ODI World Cup for Australia.Thank you, Aaron Finch.

"To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honor" - Aaron Finch

It is yet to be seen who will lead Australia in the shortest format moving forward. Pat Cummins already leads the team in Tests and ODIs, and a fast bowler being an all-format captain in today's busy schedule could be a highly challenging task.

Matthew Wade was the vice-captain and even led the team against Afghanistan in Finch's absence in Australia's final Super 12 game at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Candidates like Josh Hazlewood, Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa, and Steve Smith could be in the fray to be the next captain. Ashton Turner, who recently led the Perth Scorchers to their fifth BBL title, could also be a potential choice.

Announcing his retirement at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Finch said:

"I'd like to thank my family, especially my wife Amy, my team-mates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career."

He continued:

"Team success is what you play the game for and the maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most. To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honor."

Finch represented Australia in 103 T20Is, scoring 3120 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 142.53, with two hundreds and 19 fifties to his name.

