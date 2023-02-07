"One of the greatest ever T20 batters" - Twitter reacts after Aaron Finch announces retirement from international cricket

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch opted to end his international career on Tuesday, February 7, by announcing his retirement. He retired from ODI cricket in September 2022 to focus on the shortest format, relinquishing his ODI captaincy as well.
Finch led Australia to the T20 World Cup 2022 on home soil in a bid to become the first captain to defend the title. However, he had a mixed tournament as the Aussies failed to secure passage into the knockout stages. He was last seen playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL), where he adopted a role in the middle order.
Speaking about his decision to retire from international cricket, Finch said:
“Realising that I won’t be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career."
Finch carved a legacy for himself by proving his mettle as one of the most potent opening batters in T20I history. He forged an excellent partnership with David Warner at the top of the order and also still holds the record for the highest individual score in the format at an international level
Twitter congratulated Finch on a successful career. Here are some of the reactions:
"To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honor" - Aaron Finch
It is yet to be seen who will lead Australia in the shortest format moving forward. Pat Cummins already leads the team in Tests and ODIs, and a fast bowler being an all-format captain in today's busy schedule could be a highly challenging task.
Matthew Wade was the vice-captain and even led the team against Afghanistan in Finch's absence in Australia's final Super 12 game at the T20 World Cup 2022.
Candidates like Josh Hazlewood, Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa, and Steve Smith could be in the fray to be the next captain. Ashton Turner, who recently led the Perth Scorchers to their fifth BBL title, could also be a potential choice.
Announcing his retirement at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Finch said:
"I'd like to thank my family, especially my wife Amy, my team-mates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career."
He continued:
"Team success is what you play the game for and the maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most. To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honor."
Finch represented Australia in 103 T20Is, scoring 3120 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 142.53, with two hundreds and 19 fifties to his name.
Did Aaron Finch make the right decision by announcing his international retirement? Let us know what you think.
Also Read: Josh Little to miss Ireland's tour of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka due to franchise league commitments - Reports