"One who is hailing me today was abusing me some months back"- KL Rahul on how social media trolling affects players

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has attracted polarizing opinions about his game over the years. While he has received plaudits for his good performances, Rahul has also been at the receiving end of some unacceptable trolling on social media on his off days.

The right-hander silenced his critics with a sensational hundred in the ongoing Test against South Africa at Centurion. However, instead of taking a dig back at his trolls, Rahul believes in letting his bat do all the talking.

After the end of play on Day 2 (December 27), while addressing the media, KL Rahul was asked whether he ever felt like calling out trolls on social media. He responded:

"What will I achieve [by] doing that? Logon ko jo bolna hoga bolenge [People will say what they want to]. If you are a public performer, performance is your only yardstick to stay away from criticism."

Rahul further added:

"One who is hailing me today was abusing me some months back. Anyone who says he isn't affected by comments on social media is lying. But the more you stay away, the better it is for your mindset."

Rahul hit an excellent 101 runs in 137 balls against South Africa, having arrived at the crease in a pressure situation for his side.

I worked on myself as a person: KL Rahul

KL Rahul has hit a purple patch ever since his comeback from a long-term injury that he sustained during IPL 2023. A hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup was followed by an incredible 2023 World Cup and the Centurion hundred is just the perfect icing on the cake.

Rahul admitted that while he was away from the game, he worked a lot on himself as a person. On this, he said:

"When you play international cricket, you are not only challenged as a player but also as a person because you have a personality. So, when I was away from the game, I worked on myself as a person. Obviously, there were people to help me."

It was Rahul's sensational hundred that allowed India to get to a fighting total of 245. However, the Proteas are ahead by 11 runs after the end of Day 2 and still have five wickets in hand.

