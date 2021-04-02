One individual didn’t win us the World Cup - Gautam Gambhir on 10 years of 2011 WC triumph

On the tenth anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, former opener Gautam Gambhir has once again expressed disapproval over the importance given to MS Dhoni’s six that sealed the team's win.

Last year, Gautam Gambhir, while responding to a tweet on Dhoni’s famous six, had said that it was time people stopped obsessing over the shot. He had said in this regard:

“Just a reminder. #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team and all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX.”

In an interview with TOI, Gautam Gambhir has stuck to his stance, once again questioning the importance given to Dhoni’s World Cup-winning six. The opener, who top-scored for India in the final, was quoted as saying in the interview:

“Do you think that only one individual won us the World Cup? If one individual could have won the World Cup, then India could have won all the World Cups till now. Unfortunately in India, it's only about worshipping certain individuals. I've never believed in that. In a team sport, individuals have no place. It's all about contributions.”

Pointing out to the significant contributions made by the other players, Gautam Gambhir added:

“Can you forget Zaheer Khan's contribution? His first spell in the final, where he bowled three successive maidens? Can you forget what Yuvraj Singh did against Australia? Or for that matter, Sachin Tendulkar's hundred against South Africa? Why do we keep remembering about one six? If one six can win you the World Cup, then I think Yuvraj Singh should have won six World Cups for India, because he hit six sixes in an over (against England in 2007 World T20 in Durban). No one talks about Yuvraj. But we keep talking about that one six.”

I didn't play for the media: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir was dismissed for 97 in the 2011 World Cup final.

While Dhoni was the Man of the match in the final for his captain’s knock of 91 not out, Gautam Gambhir made a crucial 97 after India had lost Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar cheaply.

Asked if he feels his knock has been underrated, the cricketer-turned-politician hit back that it’s the media that doesn’t write about it. Reflecting on his knock, Gautam Gambhir said:

“Firstly, it wasn't the most memorable knock for me because every knock of mine, which has helped India win is very memorable for me. Every run which has helped the country is more important. When you say that my 97 hasn't been talked about, it's the media which doesn't speak about it. But the normal individuals, wherever I go, they talk about it. And that's my biggest achievement. Not the 97 I scored, but when people come up to me and 'say thank you for the World Cup,' that's my biggest achievement. That's the biggest medal which I've won. The media can talk about certain individuals. It doesn't bother me one bit because I didn't play for the media.”

India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the 2011 World Cup final, chasing down a 275-run target to win their second title in the 50-over competition.