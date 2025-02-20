“One of the last times” - Former India cricketer’s massive claim on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s future before IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa believes that the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy could be one of the last ICC events where ace batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play together. The legendary duo has been integral to India's remarkable consistency in ICC events over the past decade despite the lack of titles.

They finally helped India break their 11-year ICC title drought with the triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. Rohit and Kohli also played massive roles in India's last Champions Trophy title run in 2013. The duo also helped India finish runners-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy in England.

Talking about India's chances and Kohli and Rohit's future ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Uthappa told the PTI [via NDTV]:

"I think it's going to be a tournament where it could be potentially the last ICC tournament for Rohit and Virat. Potentially, as in, could not be either, but maybe one of the last times you'll probably get to see Rohit and Kohli together. So, you know, I think they would want to make it count, as would everybody else in the team. So, I think they'll work very hard to take this one home."

Uthappa also predicted Kohli to have a big tournament with the bat, saying:

"Virat will score heavily this year and I think he's going to start doing that from here. I think Virat is there and thereabouts. He will be among runs very, very soon. I mean the standard of runs that we are used to seeing Virat score. So, I think it's just a matter of time."

Kohli and Rohit have been at their best in the Champions Trophy over the years, with a combined 1,010 runs between them, including a century and nine half-centuries in 23 outings.

While Kohli averages a remarkable 88.16 in 13 Champions Trophy matches, Rohit averages over 53 in his Champions Trophy career.

"I don't think it will be a cakewalk" - Robin Uthappa on the Bangladesh clash

Robin Uthappa cautioned India from taking Bangladesh lightly in the opening game of their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The Men in Blue have lost three out of their last five ODI outings against the Tigers.

However, India hammered Bangladesh 2-0 and 3-0 in the home Test and T20I series in the second half of 2024, making them massive favorites for the upcoming contest.

"I don't think it will be a cakewalk. I think respect will be given where it's due. However, not a lot of one-day cricket has been played in the recent past here in Dubai. So, I think tomorrow's game will be a lot about gathering a lot of information," said Uthappa (as per the aforementioned source).

He added:

"India is playing all the league matches here. So, gathering as much information as possible, how will the wicket play out, what the conditions will be like, is it better to chase or bat first? So, I think tomorrow, they'll come open-minded to gather a lot of information and yet play good cricket and take a win home."

Despite the recent results, India hold a decisive 32-8 advantage over Bangladesh in ODIs.Following the Bangladesh clash, India will take on Pakistan in their second Group A clash in Dubai on February 23.

