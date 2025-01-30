"One of the many reasons why I decided to get back"- AB de Villiers plays cricket with his son at home ahead of his comeback [Watch]

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recently played cricket at home with his son as he prepares for a comeback to the field. Later this year, the 40-year-old will captain the Game Changers South Africa Champions side in the second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL). The tournament will take place in July.

It will be his first appearance on the field in four years, as he last played during IPL 2021 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before bidding farewell. De Villiers recently shared a video on his Instagram handle, revealing his inspiration for making a comeback after a long hiatus following his retirement. In it, he could be seen bowling to his son, who hits a big shot. AB de Villiers captioned the post:

Trending

"One of the many reasons why I decided to get back to cricket — when you have such cool stuff happening at home, you gotta get back to the field! 🙂✌🏻#homecricket #devillierscrew #reelitfeelit

"In IPL we didn't get that much juice out of him"- Sanjay Manjrekar on AB de Villiers' run in RCB in IPL

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently opined that RCB failed to utilize the true potential of AB de Villiers. The Mumbaikar felt that De Villiers would have become much more successful if he had represented another franchise. Manjrekar said on Star Sports:

"So, in IPL we didn't get that much juice out of him. Definitely (batted higher). And, sorry to say, but played for the wrong franchise. If he had played elsewhere, we could have seen the greatness of AB de Villiers. I'll say yes, because of the match-winning impact."

Manjrekar added:

"AB was incredible. But AB's greatness was that he averaged 50 in Tests. Even in one day (ODIs). So, he's an amazing player. But only if you look at T20 cricket; I've seen both of them a lot. AB, in IPL, he was not used properly. His real ability."

Do you agree with Sanjay Manjrekar's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news