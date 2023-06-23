"One of the moments you can never forget" - Dinesh Karthik on India's Champions Trophy win in 2013

Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik shared a special post on his social media accounts on the 10th anniversary of Team India's Champions Trophy 2013 triumph.

Karthik mentioned that winning the Champions Trophy is a moment that cannot be forgotten. While India haven't won an ICC event since 2013, he predicted that the Men in Blue will soon clinch a world title in the near future.

The 38-year-old captioned the post:

"One of the moments you can never forget. ✨10 years to this beautiful moment! 🏆 Pretty sure that we'll get another trophy lifting picture of #TeamIndia soon. 🇮🇳🤞"

India took on hosts England in the final of the 2013 Champions Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The ODI encounter was reduced to a 20-over match due to a rain-enforced delay.

India finished 129/7 in 20 overs, setting England a 130-run target. Virat Kohli was the top performer with the bat for the MS Dhoni-led side, contributing 43 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan also chipped in with useful contributions, scoring 33* and 31, respectively.

The match proved to be a closely fought battle, with India eking out a thrilling five-wicket win to lift the championship. Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each, while Umesh Yadav bagged a solitary scalp.

Dinesh Karthik smashed a fine half-century against West Indies in 2013 ICC Champions Trophy

Northamptonshire v India - T20 Tour Match

Dinesh Karthik featured in India's playing XI in all five matches of the tournament. He played as a genuine batter, as skipper MS Dhoni was the designated wicketkeeper.

He did not have an ideal start to the tournament, getting out for just 14 in the team's opening fixture against South Africa. He bounced back by delivering an impressive unbeaten 51-run knock in the subsequent clash against the West Indies.

Karthik remained unbeaten on 11 in India's third group match against Pakistan. While he didn't get a chance to bat in the semi-final against Sri Lanka, he managed just six runs in the final. He finished with 82 runs in four innings at an average of 41.00.

