"One of the proudest achievements any New Zealander could have" - Trent Boult on winning the World Test Championship

New Zealand seamer Trent Boult has underlined that the victory against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final remains the finest moment of his Test career. Boult revealed that he still marvels at the Black Caps' achievement of beating India on one of the grandest occasions.

Boult was one of the chief architects of New Zealand's victory over India in the 2021 WTC final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The left-arm seamer picked up five scalps across two innings to bowl the opposition out cheaply as the Kiwis became the inaugural WTC champions, beating India by eight wickets.

Boult felt it was a massive achievement for them to even reach the final after playing only eight Tests that year and conceded that beating India on that occasion was a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

As quoted by The Age, the 33-year-old stated:

"For us even to get to that stage as a Test-playing nation of however many people (five million), playing probably only eight Tests a year - if that. To get two years of results to get into the final, and then beat India - 1.4 billion people - will never happen again. I think that’s one of the proudest achievements any New Zealander could have, when you look at the sheer size of it."

It ended the Black Caps' quest for an ICC title after finishing as runners-up in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup. Towering seamer Kyle Jamieson was the Player of the Match, taking seven scalps, including a fifer in the first innings alongside a 16-ball 21.

"I feel like I’m at the later end of that piece of string" - Trent Boult

Trent Boult. (Image Credits: Getty)

The veteran cricketer justified his decision to sacrifice his central contract, stating that he has a big family to look after and understands the implications of the same. He added:

"I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved in the Test arena. But I’ve got three young kids and I look at my career as a length of string. I feel like I’m at the later end of that piece of string. I’ve chosen to go into two other leagues around the busiest time in the New Zealand cricket summer. I do understand that the decision to give back my contract obviously is going to open the door for other people."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS



READ MORE on.nzc.nz/3bKpjoM NEWS | NZC has agreed to release Trent Boult from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic leagues. Boult will complete the tour of the West Indies as scheduled.READ MORE NEWS | NZC has agreed to release Trent Boult from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic leagues. Boult will complete the tour of the West Indies as scheduled.READ MORE ⬇ on.nzc.nz/3bKpjoM

The left-arm bowler is currently plying his trade for the Melbourne Stars in BBL 2022 and has picked up five wickets in six matches at 37.40.

Poll : 0 votes