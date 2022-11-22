"One of the few reasons why Finn Allen does not start for RCB!" - Twitter reacts as the opening batter perishes to left-arm pace yet again in 3rd T20I 

Exciting New Zealand opening batter Finn Allen's rough patch of form since his onslaught against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 continued with a poor outing against India in the third T20I on Tuesday, November 22.
The right-handed batter perished for just three runs after being trapped right in front by Arshdeep Singh in the second over of the innings. Allen looked to whip an inswinger from the left-arm seamer, missed the connection completely, and was struck on the back pad.
He consulted with his partner Devon Conway at the other end but decided against taking the review. Replays later suggested that the ball was hitting the stumps, meaning that the review would have been retained had it been taken, but the opener's fate would have been the same.
Allen was dismissed for a duck in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His tryst with left-arm seamers goes way back. He was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Sam Curran also got the better of him during New Zealand's clash against the eventual champions at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Fans took to Twitter to proclaim that the youngster is far from being the finished product and is not ready to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) just yet. Here are some of the reactions:
Finn Allen is yet to play a single match for RCB in the IPL
RCB opted to field the opening combination of skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat. With the youngster hitting a rough patch of form, Virat Kohli was promoted to the top of the order, but Allen was not even considered for a single game.
He was initially roped in by the franchise as Josh Philippe's replacement in the 2021 season. The youngster was then bought for ₹80 lakh by RCB at the IPL 2022 mega-auction and has been retained for the upcoming season as well.
New Zealand have recovered well since Allen's early dismissal. Devon Conway and Mark Chapman steadied the ship for a while before Mohammed Siraj struck off the second delivery of his spell. At the time of writing, the hosts were placed at 50-2 in the eighth over.
Will the promising opening batter make his IPL debut in the 2023 edition? Let us know what you think.
