"One specialist spinner in the 15 looks problematic"- Australian legend on after their 2023 World Cup loss to India

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh is a bit concerned with the available spin options with the Aussies in their 2023 World Cup squad after their loss to India in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Replying to a Fox Cricket post on X that suggested that Australia had chosen the wrong playing XI for the conditions, Waugh opined that had they batted better, they could have still won the game.

Mark Waugh also felt that having just one specialist spinner Adam Zampa in the entire squad gives skipper Pat Cummins fewer options to work with. Here's what he wrote:

"Agree but if they batted better and made 250 they still nearly win. Batting was very poor. One specialist spinner in the 15 looks problematic."

Josh Hazlewood doesn't feel Australia are shot on spin options

Pacer Josh Hazlewood backed the Men in Yellow to come back stronger after their loss to the hosts. He claimed that pace has always been their strength and that Glenn Maxwell should be considered as a frontline spinner in Indian conditions.

Here's what he told reporters after the game:

"Our quicks are our strength up front as we saw tonight. We might come up against these conditions again at other grounds throughout those (remaining) eight games so it'll just be about the batting group coming up with the plan (to combat the spin) and sticking to it."

He further added:

"I think Glenn Maxwell is a frontline spinner in particular in India. He's bowled a lot here throughout IPL and one-dayers so we've got two spinners and three quicks as a lot of the other teams do. I don't feel that we're short at all."

Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers despite the loss, with figures of 3/38. They will now face South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday, October 12.