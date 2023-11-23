"One way or another, work will be rewarded" - Yuzvendra Chahal after his 6-wicket haul for Haryana in VHT 2023 

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal proved his form with a sensational spell on Wednesday (November 23) in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 match between Haryana and Uttarakhand. Playing for Haryana, Chahal scalped six wickets in his 10-over spell after conceding just 26 runs.

Uttarakhand batted first in the contest and were bundled out for 207 in 47.4 overs due to Yuzvendra Chahal's magnificent bowling performance. Aditya Tare was the top-scorer for Uttarakhand in the batting department with 65 (68). Haryana then chased down the target comfortably in 45 overs and won the match by six wickets.

After the conclusion of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal took to his official Instagram handle to reflect on his performance. He also expressed gratitude for the love and support from the fans and wrote:

"One way or another, work will be rewarded. Happy to contribute for my team and thanks for all your messages. Onto the next one."

Selectors ignored Yuzvendra Chahal for the 5-match T20I series against Australia

It has been tough going for Yuzvendra Chahal in the international cricket arena over the past few months, as the Indian selectors snubbed him for the Asia Cup and then the 2023 World Cup.

Many expected him to feature in the second-string Indian squad, which would face Australia in the five-match T20I series immediately following the World Cup. However, Chahal was ignored even for that series as the selectors gave a chance to young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Here is Team India's T20I squad for the five-match series vs Australia:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Here is the complete schedule for the IND vs AUS series:

1st T20I - Date: November 23 | Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam | Time: 7:00 PM (IST) / 01:30 PM (GMT)

2nd T20I - Date: November 26 | Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram | Time: 7:00 PM (IST) / 01:30 PM (GMT)

3rd T20I - Date: November 28 | Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati | Time: 7:00 PM (IST) / 01:30 PM (GMT)

4th T20I - Date: December 1 | Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur | Time: 7:00 PM (IST) / 01:30 PM (GMT)

5th T20I - Date: December 03 | Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru | Time: 7:00 PM (IST) / 01:30 PM (GMT)