"One word: Surya" - Zaheer Khan on the positives for India from T20I series vs NZ

Zaheer Khan has picked Suryakumar Yadav as the biggest positive for India from the T20I series against New Zealand.

The final T20I of the three-match series ended in a tie in Napier on Tuesday, November 22, with the Men in Blue exactly on the DLS par score of 75/4 when rain stopped play after the ninth over of their innings.

Hardik Pandya and Co. won the rain-truncated series 1-0 based on their win in the second T20I, with the first match abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

While reviewing the series on Prime Video, Zaheer was asked to pick the positives for India. He responded:

"One word: Surya. The way Surya was batting was too good, destructive, really taking the attack to the opposition and what a phenomenal year he has had. This was the last T20 in the calendar year and he has scored close to 1200 runs in the whole season, 11 fifties if I am correct."

Zaheer hopes his fellow Mumbaikar continues his run-scoring spree next year as well. The former Indian pacer said:

"So he has had a phenomenal run. That's something which he should now take it forward into the next year as well and continue with whatever good work he has been doing."

Yadav has smashed 1164 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 187.43 this year. He has struck two centuries and nine fifties in his 31 innings.

"Another positive for me was the bowlers today" - Zaheer Khan

Mohammed Siraj was the Player of the Match in the third T20I between India and New Zealand. [P/C: BCCI]

Zaheer picked the Indian bowlers' performance in the third T20I as another positive for the visitors. He observed:

"Another positive for me was the bowlers today. New Zealand were in a very commanding position at that stage in the game with Conway and Phillips really looking strong."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the Indian bowlers staged an excellent comeback to restrict the Black Caps to a below-par score. He elaborated:

"Then to take that many wickets and restricting New Zealand to a total like this, which was actually below par, was something which was very special. Siraj was spectacular. So I think those were the good positives from this tour so far."

Mohammed Siraj starred for India with his best T20I figures of 4/17 in the four overs he bowled. He was ably supported by Arshdeep Singh, who also registered his best figures of 4/37 in the game's shortest format.

