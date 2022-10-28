Create

"One of the WORST captains in history"- Fans urge PCB to sack Babar Azam from captaincy after humiliating defeat against Zimbabwe

By Balakrishna
Modified Oct 28, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Fans slam Babar Azam's captaincy in the World Cup

A Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered a humiliating one-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Men in Green have already lost their previous match against India on Sunday.

Zimbabwe batted first in the match after their skipper Craig Ervine won the toss. A mixed batting effort led them to 130/8 in 20 overs, as Sean Williams top scored with 31 runs.

The African nation stunned Pakistan early in the chase by dismissing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan within five overs. It proved to be detrimental for the team, as the rest of the batting unit expectedly struggled miserably. They crumbled under pressure and eventually fell short of the target by one run.

Fans slam Babar Azam's captaincy after Pakistan's twin defeats in T20 World Cup 2022

Fans on Twitter have been extremely disappointed with the Pakistan team's overall performance across the two games in the tournament so far.

They blamed Babar Azam for the disastrous situation and highlighted the deficiencies in his leadership abilities. They also demanded that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sack him from the captaincy.

A section of fans wanted him to move down the order to the number three position to make way for an aggressive opening batter in T20I cricket.

Here are some of the reactions in this regard:

Captaincy is one of the most important aspects of Cricket and we have one of the WORST captains in history. Sack Babar Azam.
Remove Babar Azam from the captaincy and change the opener how long will you make fun of yourself and your country 🇵🇰 #T20worldcup22 https://t.co/JcdkjnwTM8
Poor Captaincy Poor selection Selected team..#Zimbabwe#babarAzam #zimbabar https://t.co/vzuDvHFODF
Babar Azam should quit captaincy like Virat Kohli and focus solely on his batting!#T20WorldCup | #PAKvsZIM https://t.co/rLeXx7WZKm
Babar Azam captaincy in this world cup : https://t.co/GN1D6Q3ZUm
His today's performance is greater than Captaincy career of Babar Azam & total career of Haider Ali. https://t.co/nWnGWVngiK
Ahhh..This had had to happen to PTC. It was needed.Not selecting players on merit will never give you the results you wanted.1-Not selecting faheem ashraf who is a medium pacer on Australian pitches was the first mistake you did PCB. (1/10)#PakVsZimbabwe #BabarAzam #captaincy
#ramizrajaSharam tum ko magar nahi aatiRemove #BabarAzam from captaincy or leave PCB.Sarfaraz the most succesful captain was removed by you just because of disliking.Pcb ki jaan chhoro or wapsi commentary pr jaao..
#captaincy Babar Azam se Captain's chhin Li jaaye https://t.co/Qebw5xSDLL
Babar Azam for the sake of his own mental health he should step down from T20IS captaincy. Remove one burden from your shoulder and focus on your batting alone.#PAKvsZIM
Abhi PCB team ki emotional video bna k bhejy ga k boys upset hen. Aur hum chootye awam phr in k dhoky main aa jayn gy. Babar Azam ko nikalo captaincy se please.#BabarAzam𓃵
#BabarAzam must resign from captaincy now if he wants to save his career.
We want Sarfaraz Ahmed Back! 🙏Miss you saifi bhai 😔Pathetic Captaincy by Babar Azam 😡Pathetic Middle Order Batting Line Up Haider Ali & Shan Masood etc 😡#T20worldcup22 #T20WC2022 #SarfarazAhmed #SaifiBhai https://t.co/gHyCxhe4la
Babar Azam might get kicked out of captaincy soon. Man bottled Asia cup final after winning toss in Dubai😂. Now lost to Zimbabwe and are out of Wt20🤣. Batting is worse than a tail ender.
Babar Azam to his captaincy after world cup: https://t.co/3OMuldZc3A
Babar Azam continues to fail match after match & taking the whole team down with his un-inspirational captaincyThis terrible defeat against #Zimbabwe should be a massive eye opener for those who made him captain. They should seriously reconsider their decision.#PAKvsZIM
Aftab iqbal probably was right. Babar azam might be a stubborn person. His captaincy has been poorest among the top teams. His decisions and plans are rigid. Poor batting yet again. Lumber 1 my foot.
Captaincy should be given to Shadab Khan to relieve barbar pressure..... #BabarAzam
1) Poor captaincy2) Flop middle order3) Underrating experience Fakhar zaman4)The supremacy of Ramiz Raja sbAll these factors lead to our entire defeat💔@TheRealPCB #T20WC2022 #babarAzam
#Captaincysorry to say Babar Azam Fail captaincy today Sarfaraz Ahmed is much better than you in terms of captaincy@iramizraja please take notice on that
Babar Azam should resign Pathetic captaincy , pathetic batting
First of all Babar Azam should be removed from captaincy and second thing is we should change our cheif selector bcz the person who can't even choice the correct players for Pakistani team is not qualified for this seat

"Will sit together and discuss mistakes and come back harder in the next match"- Babar Azam after losing against Zimbabwe

After suffering a shocking defeat, Pakistan captain Babar Azam opened up that the team would regroup and analyze their mistakes ahead of their next match in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The talismanic batter pointed out new ball bowling and batting frailties as the major reasons for their loss while speaking at the post-match presentation. He said:

"We were happy with 130, disappointing performance with the bat, not upto the mark. It was on our shoulders as openers but Masood built partnership to pull us back but couldn't clear the line.
"We're not using the new ball that well, we finished really well but we let Zimbabwe get away to score 10 extra runs. Will sit together and discuss mistakes and come back harder in the next match."

Pakistan will next face the Netherlands on Sunday, October 30, at the same venue.

