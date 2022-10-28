A Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered a humiliating one-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Men in Green have already lost their previous match against India on Sunday.

Zimbabwe batted first in the match after their skipper Craig Ervine won the toss. A mixed batting effort led them to 130/8 in 20 overs, as Sean Williams top scored with 31 runs.

The African nation stunned Pakistan early in the chase by dismissing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan within five overs. It proved to be detrimental for the team, as the rest of the batting unit expectedly struggled miserably. They crumbled under pressure and eventually fell short of the target by one run.

Fans slam Babar Azam's captaincy after Pakistan's twin defeats in T20 World Cup 2022

Fans on Twitter have been extremely disappointed with the Pakistan team's overall performance across the two games in the tournament so far.

They blamed Babar Azam for the disastrous situation and highlighted the deficiencies in his leadership abilities. They also demanded that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sack him from the captaincy.

A section of fans wanted him to move down the order to the number three position to make way for an aggressive opening batter in T20I cricket.

Here are some of the reactions in this regard:

Tony Bhai @QaIandar Captaincy is one of the most important aspects of Cricket and we have one of the WORST captains in history. Sack Babar Azam. Captaincy is one of the most important aspects of Cricket and we have one of the WORST captains in history. Sack Babar Azam.

John Burke @SirJohnBurke #T20worldcup22 Remove Babar Azam from the captaincy and change the opener how long will you make fun of yourself and your country Remove Babar Azam from the captaincy and change the opener how long will you make fun of yourself and your country 🇵🇰 #T20worldcup22 https://t.co/JcdkjnwTM8

Azan Ahmad @azanahmad257

#T20WorldCup | #PAKvsZIM Babar Azam should quit captaincy like Virat Kohli and focus solely on his batting! Babar Azam should quit captaincy like Virat Kohli and focus solely on his batting!#T20WorldCup | #PAKvsZIM https://t.co/rLeXx7WZKm

𝐀𝐪𝐞𝐞𝐥 @AqeelSays_ His today's performance is greater than Captaincy career of Babar Azam & total career of Haider Ali. His today's performance is greater than Captaincy career of Babar Azam & total career of Haider Ali. https://t.co/nWnGWVngiK

sadia fayyaz @sadi_fayyaz

This had had to happen to PTC. It was needed.Not selecting players on merit will never give you the results you wanted.



1-Not selecting faheem ashraf who is a medium pacer on Australian pitches was the first mistake you did PCB. (1/10)

#PakVsZimbabwe #BabarAzam #captaincy Ahhh..This had had to happen to PTC. It was needed.Not selecting players on merit will never give you the results you wanted.1-Not selecting faheem ashraf who is a medium pacer on Australian pitches was the first mistake you did PCB. (1/10) Ahhh..This had had to happen to PTC. It was needed.Not selecting players on merit will never give you the results you wanted.1-Not selecting faheem ashraf who is a medium pacer on Australian pitches was the first mistake you did PCB. (1/10)#PakVsZimbabwe #BabarAzam #captaincy

Kazim110 @Kazim24922430 #ramizraja

Sharam tum ko magar nahi aati

Remove

Sarfaraz the most succesful captain was removed by you just because of disliking.

Pcb ki jaan chhoro or wapsi commentary pr jaao.. Sharam tum ko magar nahi aatiRemove #BabarAzam from captaincy or leave PCB.Sarfaraz the most succesful captain was removed by you just because of disliking.Pcb ki jaan chhoro or wapsi commentary pr jaao.. #ramizrajaSharam tum ko magar nahi aatiRemove #BabarAzam from captaincy or leave PCB.Sarfaraz the most succesful captain was removed by you just because of disliking.Pcb ki jaan chhoro or wapsi commentary pr jaao..

Nasir Iqbal Khattak @NasirIqbalKhat8

#PAKvsZIM Babar Azam for the sake of his own mental health he should step down from T20IS captaincy. Remove one burden from your shoulder and focus on your batting alone. Babar Azam for the sake of his own mental health he should step down from T20IS captaincy. Remove one burden from your shoulder and focus on your batting alone.#PAKvsZIM

Alphasays @iam494

#BabarAzam𓃵 Abhi PCB team ki emotional video bna k bhejy ga k boys upset hen. Aur hum chootye awam phr in k dhoky main aa jayn gy. Babar Azam ko nikalo captaincy se please. Abhi PCB team ki emotional video bna k bhejy ga k boys upset hen. Aur hum chootye awam phr in k dhoky main aa jayn gy. Babar Azam ko nikalo captaincy se please.#BabarAzam𓃵

Hakeem Mudabbir @HakeemMudabbir #BabarAzam must resign from captaincy now if he wants to save his career. #BabarAzam must resign from captaincy now if he wants to save his career.

HS @hs_tweetx

Miss you saifi bhai



Pathetic Captaincy by Babar Azam

Pathetic Middle Order Batting Line Up Haider Ali & Shan Masood etc



#T20worldcup22 #T20WC2022 #SarfarazAhmed #SaifiBhai We want Sarfaraz Ahmed Back!Miss you saifi bhaiPathetic Captaincy by Babar AzamPathetic Middle Order Batting Line Up Haider Ali & Shan Masood etc We want Sarfaraz Ahmed Back! 🙏Miss you saifi bhai 😔Pathetic Captaincy by Babar Azam 😡Pathetic Middle Order Batting Line Up Haider Ali & Shan Masood etc 😡#T20worldcup22 #T20WC2022 #SarfarazAhmed #SaifiBhai https://t.co/gHyCxhe4la

Sai Krishna💫 @SaiKingkohli . Now lost to Zimbabwe and are out of Wt20🤣. Batting is worse than a tail ender. Babar Azam might get kicked out of captaincy soon. Man bottled Asia cup final after winning toss in Dubai. Now lost to Zimbabwe and are out of Wt20🤣. Batting is worse than a tail ender. Babar Azam might get kicked out of captaincy soon. Man bottled Asia cup final after winning toss in Dubai😂. Now lost to Zimbabwe and are out of Wt20🤣. Batting is worse than a tail ender.

Saad @Fallen_x_King Babar Azam to his captaincy after world cup: Babar Azam to his captaincy after world cup: https://t.co/3OMuldZc3A

Javed Malik @JavedMalik



This terrible defeat against Babar Azam continues to fail match after match & taking the whole team down with his un-inspirational captaincyThis terrible defeat against #Zimbabwe should be a massive eye opener for those who made him captain. They should seriously reconsider their decision. #PAKvsZIM Babar Azam continues to fail match after match & taking the whole team down with his un-inspirational captaincyThis terrible defeat against #Zimbabwe should be a massive eye opener for those who made him captain. They should seriously reconsider their decision.#PAKvsZIM

دانش الیاس 🇵🇰 @Pakistanislove Aftab iqbal probably was right. Babar azam might be a stubborn person. His captaincy has been poorest among the top teams. His decisions and plans are rigid. Poor batting yet again. Lumber 1 my foot. Aftab iqbal probably was right. Babar azam might be a stubborn person. His captaincy has been poorest among the top teams. His decisions and plans are rigid. Poor batting yet again. Lumber 1 my foot.

Kiran @KirantheAntiM Captaincy should be given to Shadab Khan to relieve barbar pressure..... #BabarAzam Captaincy should be given to Shadab Khan to relieve barbar pressure..... #BabarAzam

Asad Ullah Khan @iasadyousafzai

2) Flop middle order

3) Underrating experience Fakhar zaman

4)The supremacy of Ramiz Raja sb

All these factors lead to our entire defeat

@TheRealPCB #T20WC2022 #babarAzam 1) Poor captaincy2) Flop middle order3) Underrating experience Fakhar zaman4)The supremacy of Ramiz Raja sbAll these factors lead to our entire defeat 1) Poor captaincy2) Flop middle order3) Underrating experience Fakhar zaman4)The supremacy of Ramiz Raja sbAll these factors lead to our entire defeat💔@TheRealPCB #T20WC2022 #babarAzam

Esha Inam @esha_inam #Captaincy

sorry to say Babar Azam Fail captaincy today Sarfaraz Ahmed is much better than you in terms of captaincy

please take notice on that sorry to say Babar Azam Fail captaincy today Sarfaraz Ahmed is much better than you in terms of captaincy @iramizraja please take notice on that #Captaincysorry to say Babar Azam Fail captaincy today Sarfaraz Ahmed is much better than you in terms of captaincy@iramizraja please take notice on that

Jawad Butt @iamjawadbutt Babar Azam should resign

Pathetic captaincy , pathetic batting Babar Azam should resign Pathetic captaincy , pathetic batting

Ayesha Eman @nusratwaheed2 First of all Babar Azam should be removed from captaincy and second thing is we should change our cheif selector bcz the person who can't even choice the correct players for Pakistani team is not qualified for this seat First of all Babar Azam should be removed from captaincy and second thing is we should change our cheif selector bcz the person who can't even choice the correct players for Pakistani team is not qualified for this seat

"Will sit together and discuss mistakes and come back harder in the next match"- Babar Azam after losing against Zimbabwe

After suffering a shocking defeat, Pakistan captain Babar Azam opened up that the team would regroup and analyze their mistakes ahead of their next match in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The talismanic batter pointed out new ball bowling and batting frailties as the major reasons for their loss while speaking at the post-match presentation. He said:

"We were happy with 130, disappointing performance with the bat, not upto the mark. It was on our shoulders as openers but Masood built partnership to pull us back but couldn't clear the line.

"We're not using the new ball that well, we finished really well but we let Zimbabwe get away to score 10 extra runs. Will sit together and discuss mistakes and come back harder in the next match."

Pakistan will next face the Netherlands on Sunday, October 30, at the same venue.

