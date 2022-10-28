A Babar Azam-led Pakistan suffered a humiliating one-run defeat against Zimbabwe in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Men in Green have already lost their previous match against India on Sunday.
Zimbabwe batted first in the match after their skipper Craig Ervine won the toss. A mixed batting effort led them to 130/8 in 20 overs, as Sean Williams top scored with 31 runs.
The African nation stunned Pakistan early in the chase by dismissing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan within five overs. It proved to be detrimental for the team, as the rest of the batting unit expectedly struggled miserably. They crumbled under pressure and eventually fell short of the target by one run.
Fans slam Babar Azam's captaincy after Pakistan's twin defeats in T20 World Cup 2022
Fans on Twitter have been extremely disappointed with the Pakistan team's overall performance across the two games in the tournament so far.
They blamed Babar Azam for the disastrous situation and highlighted the deficiencies in his leadership abilities. They also demanded that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sack him from the captaincy.
A section of fans wanted him to move down the order to the number three position to make way for an aggressive opening batter in T20I cricket.
Here are some of the reactions in this regard:
"Will sit together and discuss mistakes and come back harder in the next match"- Babar Azam after losing against Zimbabwe
After suffering a shocking defeat, Pakistan captain Babar Azam opened up that the team would regroup and analyze their mistakes ahead of their next match in the T20 World Cup 2022.
The talismanic batter pointed out new ball bowling and batting frailties as the major reasons for their loss while speaking at the post-match presentation. He said:
"We were happy with 130, disappointing performance with the bat, not upto the mark. It was on our shoulders as openers but Masood built partnership to pull us back but couldn't clear the line.
"We're not using the new ball that well, we finished really well but we let Zimbabwe get away to score 10 extra runs. Will sit together and discuss mistakes and come back harder in the next match."
Pakistan will next face the Netherlands on Sunday, October 30, at the same venue.
