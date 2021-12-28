Only 1 Indian in ICC's 4 nominees for "Test Player of the Year" award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled four nominees for its "Test Player of the Year" award for 2021. These include England Test captain Joe Root, arguably India's best off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, New Zealand's emerging superstar pacer Kyle Jamieson and Sri Lankan red-ball captain Dimuth Karunaratne.

Root had a simply phenomenal 2021. The right-hander pocketed a whopping 1708 runs in 15 Tests, including six centuries. His year aggregate is now the third-best in Test history, behind only Mohammad Yousuf and Sir Vivian Richards.

Even as his team struggled home and away, Root emerged as a silver lining everywhere. He led the run-scoring charts in England, Sri Lanka, India and most recently in the Ashes in Australia.

Ashwin has also scaled newer heights in the last 12 months to deserve the ICC nomination. He picked up 52 wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.23, while also contributing 337 runs with the bat at an average of 28.08. Ashwin has one century to his name.

He was brilliant as always at home, while also chipping in with standout performances in the draw in Sydney and India's World Test Championship final loss in Southampton.

Jamieson and Karunaratne join Ashwin and Root in the ICC Test Player of the Year nominations

Meanwhile, just 10-Test-old Jamieson created a huge impression around the world. The 6 feet 6 inches tall right-arm pacer pocketed 27 wickets in five matches at 17.51 in 2021, putting in a match-winning performance in the WTC final, while also impressing with his adaptability in Indian conditions.

Karunaratne, meanwhile, flew under the radar for most of the year but deserves the ICC nomination as much as others. The opening batter recorded 902 runs in seven matches at an average of 69.38. His centuries against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies further cemented his image as one of the best Test openers going around.

