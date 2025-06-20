"Only 2 options are there" - Sanjay Bangar on India's No. 3 batter for ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has opined that Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan are the only two No. 3 options for the Indian team heading into the first Test against England. He noted that Easwaran should be the preferred option if first-class cricket is given its due importance.

The first Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played in Leeds from Friday, June 20, onwards. With Shubman Gill deciding to replace the retired Virat Kohli at No. 4, the No. 3 position in the visitors' batting lineup has fallen vacant.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Bangar was asked who should replace Gill at No. 3 in India's batting order.

"Only two options are there, either Abhimanyu Easwaran or Sai Sudharsan. Easwaran has scored a lot of runs in first-class cricket, and he was also part of the Indian team's Australian tour. If you look at it from that perspective, and we have heard many times that the current team management wants to give a lot of importance to first-class cricket, that could be a signal towards Easwaran," he responded.

While acknowledging that Sudharsan has been in excellent form lately, especially in IPL 2025, the former India batting coach cast his vote in favor of Easwaran.

"However, the recent form is towards Sai Sudharsan. If I had to choose, I would definitely choose Abhimanyu because he has great experience of playing the new ball, and the top three will have to bat well if the Indian team has to post a big score in the first innings. The top three will have to play out the new ball," Bangar reasoned.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has amassed 7,841 runs at an average of 48.70 in 103 first-class games. Sai Sudharsan has scored 1,957 runs at a much lower average of 39.93 in 29 first-class matches.

"He will start for sure" - Sanjay Bangar on Karun Nair ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Karun Nair has represented India in six Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Sanjay Bangar was asked about Karun Nair's place in the Indian XI if he isn't in contention for the No. 3 position.

"I feel he will start for sure. I don't think there is much to think about that. It will be a huge surprise if he doesn't start. I see Karun Nair batting at No. 6, and we already know the No. 4 and No. 5," he replied.

To conclude, the cricketer-turned-commentator reiterated that No. 3 is the only debatable position, with Abhimanyu Easwaran being his preferred choice.

"So, there is a slight suspense over No. 3. My view is towards Abhimanyu Easwaran, but let's see what the team management thinks. We will probably come to know only after the toss today in whose favor the team management puts the weight in the balance," Bangar observed.

Karun Nair, who last played for India in March 2017, has aggregated 374 runs at an average of 62.33 in six Tests. He has scored 8,470 runs at an average of 49.82 in 116 first-class games.

