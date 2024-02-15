"Only 310 people have played before you" - Anil Kumble's words of wisdom to Sarfaraz Khan while handing Test cap

Domestic star Sarfaraz Khan got his ultimate reward when he received his Indian Test cap from the legendary Anil Kumble ahead of the third Test against India in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

The 26-year-old replaced Shreyas Iyer in India's playing XI from the second Test on the back of sparkling form in domestic cricket. Sarfaraz scored a breathtaking 161 in his most recent outing against the England Lions.

Kumble, India's all-time leading wicket-taker with 619 scalps, presented Sarfaraz with his Test cap and shared with him some wise words.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Kumble said:

"Sarfu, really proud of you, the way you have come through. I am sure your dad and family will be extremely proud of what you have been able to achieve. I know you have done all the hard work, there were some disappointments but despite that, all the runs you've scored through the domestic season, well done to you. And I am sure you'll have lots of wonderful memories today. It's the start of a long career, only 310 people have played before you. All the best."

Expand Tweet

Sarfaraz became the 311th cricketer to represent India in Tests after an incredible run in first-class cricket.

The youngster has scored almost 4,000 runs at an incredible average of 69.85 in 45 games.

"There is something very pure and divine about representing India in Test cricket" - Dinesh Karthik to Dhruv Jurel

Alongside Sarfaraz Khan, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also received his Test cap from Dinesh Karthik to debut for India in the third Test against England.

The 23-year-old from Uttar Pradesh replaced KS Bharat in the playing 11 on the back of a string of impressive scores recently.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Karthik handed Jurel his Test cap and shared the following words with him:

"It's a very special occasion. Coming from Agra and moving to Noida at a very young age, your mother being there with you, and all the tough things that must have happened in the journey. There must have been so many people through the journey that must have helped you and I am sure all of them are going to be watching today. You must have played a lot of matches in different colors, mainly blue, but there is something very pure and divine about representing India in Test cricket."

"It is the toughest format of the game, it's relentless, but there is tremendous satisfaction that comes from doing well in this format. The satisfaction you get when you win a Test match after five days, not many feelings can come close to that. I am sure your dad is watching today, your biggest hero, and he will be really proud of you and happy like everybody else are. What you've done in this short period and achieved, like Rinku Singh, who has been your roommate for sosome timehe has done special things in the last six months," he added.

Jurel has scored four half-centuries in his last five innings for India-A and Uttar Pradesh.

The youngster boasts an excellent average of 46.47 in 15 first-class games with a century and five half-centuries.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App