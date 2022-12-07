Team India batter Virat Kohli's poor form in ODI cricket continued as he was dismissed for a paltry five runs in the second game against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 7.

The former skipper was promoted up the order after Rohit Sharma was not cleared to take the field. Rohit suffered a blow to his thumb while attempting to take a catch during Bangladesh's innings. While he returned to the venue following a visit to the hospital for X-Ray scans, he did not feature on the field.

Surprisingly, it was not stand-in skipper KL Rahul who opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. Instead, Virat Kohli was sent atop the batting order for only the sixth time in his career. He last opened the innings during the tour of New Zealand in 2014, where he scored two runs off 10 deliveries.

Unfortunately, for the visitors, a similar pattern emerged. The ace batter began the knock with a fine glance off Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the leg side for four runs, but he perished in the very next over itself.

Kohli tried to swivel and pull Ebadot Hossain towards the onside off the penultimate delivery, but could only drag back and chop the ball back onto his stumps. The dismissal led to wild celebrations among the Bangladeshi players with the pacer leading the charge.

The Twitterati expressed their concern over Kohli's waning form in the format he once reigned in. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:

Himanshu Cfc @Himanshu_Extra If i see anyone defending Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in an International game, they both are finished completely. Virat Kohli had a honeymoon period in Australia and its over. If i see anyone defending Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in an International game, they both are finished completely. Virat Kohli had a honeymoon period in Australia and its over.

M.S.Umar @Wajib_uLCuddle Kohli missed hi well fought century by just 95 runs Kohli missed hi well fought century by just 95 runs 😂😂😂 https://t.co/4zqh76nkJQ

Azan Ahmad @azanahmad257

#BANvIND Only a Babar Azam tweet can bring back Kohli's form Only a Babar Azam tweet can bring back Kohli's form #BANvIND

[email protected] Butt @ArqamButt6

#BANvsIND When you have Kl Rahul in middle order, who is genuinely an opener then why sending Kohli as an opener in absence of Rohit... Pathetic decision. When you have Kl Rahul in middle order, who is genuinely an opener then why sending Kohli as an opener in absence of Rohit... Pathetic decision.#BANvsIND

Bullet Sniper @The_anishsingh



Now BCCI will have to decide whether Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan can play together in 2022



#BANvIND MS Dhoni had decided in 2012 that he cannot feed Sachin, Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir togetherNow BCCI will have to decide whether Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan can play together in 2022 MS Dhoni had decided in 2012 that he cannot feed Sachin, Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir togetherNow BCCI will have to decide whether Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan can play together in 2022#BANvIND

. @genwiine Kohli tried to pull that length ball like he's still in Australia Kohli tried to pull that length ball like he's still in Australia 😩

Broken Cricket @BrokenCricket Virat Kohli in 2022 ODIs



Inngs : 10

Runs : 189

Avg : 18.90

SR : 73.82

50s : 2 Virat Kohli in 2022 ODIsInngs : 10Runs : 189Avg : 18.90SR : 73.8250s : 2

S. @KohliFiedLad Virat Kohli is totally out of form in ODIs and Tests this year. With the basis of T20I performances you can't defend his other 2 formats performance. Virat Kohli is totally out of form in ODIs and Tests this year. With the basis of T20I performances you can't defend his other 2 formats performance.

Anita Kothari @AnitaKotharie @Shoaib_Jatt @iShaheenAfridi "ChiCha Kohli wanted to play a inning like Mehdy Hasan,But forgot that he is too old to do that these days 🤣" @Shoaib_Jatt @iShaheenAfridi "ChiCha Kohli wanted to play a inning like Mehdy Hasan,But forgot that he is too old to do that these days 🤣"

Amresh jha @Amreshjhaj1 7 consecutive scores less than 20 for Virat Kohli now in ODIs. #BANvsIND 7 consecutive scores less than 20 for Virat Kohli now in ODIs.#BANvsIND

sa @5A___0 Kohli seriously should ask bcci to arrange a series with Pakistan...he just cant score against any one else Kohli seriously should ask bcci to arrange a series with Pakistan...he just cant score against any one else

🏏⚽🥎 @Original_Klaus2



: Finished

: Berghuis

: Finito

: Fertig

: Fini

: Virat Kohli Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli dismissed for 5 from 6 balls. Virat Kohli dismissed for 5 from 6 balls. "How to say finished in different languages”: Finished: Berghuis: Finito: Fertig: Fini: Virat Kohli twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… "How to say finished in different languages”🇬🇧 : Finished🇳🇱 : Berghuis 🇮🇹 : Finito🇩🇪 : Fertig 🇫🇷 : Fini🇮🇳 : Virat Kohli twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Aditya @King_Kohli34 , still failing in ODIs. Not a comeback for sure, still failing in ODIs. Not a comeback for sure💔, still failing in ODIs.

Team India in peril after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan depart

The visitors have a mammoth task on hand to stay alive in the series. Earlier in the day, a poor bowling display in the second half of the innings saw Bangladesh pile up 271-7 on the back of Mehidy Hasan Miraz's hundred.

After being handed an early blow in the form of Rohit's injury, the opening batters piled on the pressure following their early dismissals. Shortly after Kohli's wicket in the second over, Dhawan followed suit after a delivery from Mustafizur Rahman kicked up from a length, extending his poor run of scores as well.

India, who are playing with a batter short, were reduced to 13-2 after three overs in the run chase. As of writing, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar are attempting to bring some life into the contest from India's perspective.

Is the legendary batter's time in ODI cricket as good as over? Let us know what you think.

