Team India batter Virat Kohli's poor form in ODI cricket continued as he was dismissed for a paltry five runs in the second game against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 7.
The former skipper was promoted up the order after Rohit Sharma was not cleared to take the field. Rohit suffered a blow to his thumb while attempting to take a catch during Bangladesh's innings. While he returned to the venue following a visit to the hospital for X-Ray scans, he did not feature on the field.
Surprisingly, it was not stand-in skipper KL Rahul who opened the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. Instead, Virat Kohli was sent atop the batting order for only the sixth time in his career. He last opened the innings during the tour of New Zealand in 2014, where he scored two runs off 10 deliveries.
Unfortunately, for the visitors, a similar pattern emerged. The ace batter began the knock with a fine glance off Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the leg side for four runs, but he perished in the very next over itself.
Kohli tried to swivel and pull Ebadot Hossain towards the onside off the penultimate delivery, but could only drag back and chop the ball back onto his stumps. The dismissal led to wild celebrations among the Bangladeshi players with the pacer leading the charge.
The Twitterati expressed their concern over Kohli's waning form in the format he once reigned in. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:
Team India in peril after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan depart
The visitors have a mammoth task on hand to stay alive in the series. Earlier in the day, a poor bowling display in the second half of the innings saw Bangladesh pile up 271-7 on the back of Mehidy Hasan Miraz's hundred.
After being handed an early blow in the form of Rohit's injury, the opening batters piled on the pressure following their early dismissals. Shortly after Kohli's wicket in the second over, Dhawan followed suit after a delivery from Mustafizur Rahman kicked up from a length, extending his poor run of scores as well.
India, who are playing with a batter short, were reduced to 13-2 after three overs in the run chase. As of writing, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar are attempting to bring some life into the contest from India's perspective.
