“Only batsmen with technique will score runs here, this is definitely not IPL” – Mohammad Kaif warns Rohit Sharma and Co. ahead of T20 World Cup

Mohammad Kaif has warned the Men in Blue after a slow and sticky pitch was used for the 2024 T20 World Cup warmup game between India and Bangladesh. The match took place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

The former India cricketer reckons the batters would have a tough time if the pitch continues to play similarly in New York. He warned that only quality batters might be able to deliver at the venue, unlike IPL.

Kaif’s reaction came after Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube failed to deliver with the bat despite having a good IPL 2024 campaign. Samson was lbw for just one run off six balls, while Dube perished for 14 off 16 deliveries. India captain Rohit Sharma scored 23 runs off 19 deliveries before throwing away a good start. Samson and Dube amassed 531 and 396 runs in 16 and 14 matches at IPL 2024.

Mohammad Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“If pitches play the same in New York, batting will be tough. Spongy bounce, slow and big outfield, movement of ball - only batsmen with technique will score runs here. This is definitely not IPL.”

What happened in IND vs BAN 2024 T20 World Cup warmup game?

A clinical all-around performance helped India beat Bangladesh by 60 runs in the T20 World Cup warmup game on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue got off to a poor start as Samson departed early. Rishabh Pant looked electrifying, smashing an unbeaten 53 off 32 deliveries in an innings comprising four sixes and as many boundaries. The stylish left-hander retired out after reaching his fifty off a boundary.

Rohit looked good for his 23 but failed to convert it into a big score. Suryakumar Yadav then chipped in with 31 off 18, comprising four boundaries, to keep the scoreboard ticking. Dube failed to deliver in the warmup game, departing for 14 off 16, thanks to a special catch from Mehedi Hasan.

Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches, scoring an unbeaten 40 off 23, hitting four sixes and two boundaries. India eventually posted 182/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Mehedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mahmadullah, and Tanvir Islam bagged one wicket apiece for Bangladesh.

In response, Bangladesh managed 122/9. Mahmadullah top scored with 40 off 28, including one six and four boundaries. Shakib Al Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, and Towhid Hridoy were the other batters to reach double digits, scoring 28 (34), 17 (18), and 13 (14), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube bagged two wickets each for India, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel bagged one each.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5.

Click here for IND vs BAN T20 World Cup warmup game scorecard.

