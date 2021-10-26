T20 World Cup 2021: "Only brave teams will look to attack Shamsi" - Tom Moody 

Former Australian player Tom Moody has outlined the threat posed by the top-ranked bowler in T20 cricket, Tabraiz Shamsi. The left-arm wrist-spinner is leading South Africa's spin attack at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Shamsi will look to play a key role for the Proteas in the tournament, considering the spin-friendly nature of the surfaces. He bowled a tight spell of 1-22 against Australia in South Africa's tournament opener, but the Proteas did not have too many runs to defend.

Moody reckoned that considering Shamsi's recent form and pedigree, teams will look to be watchful against him, and not attack him from the outset. He said that the West Indies, whom South Africa meet tonight, will look to play Shamsi on merit. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Moody said:

"I think it will be a brave team who takes on that approach against Shamsi. The approach would be to accumulate but then put him under pressure if he does err in length. If he gets too full, you can guarantee that the West Indies will take him on, and again, if he drags the ball too down, well knowing the West Indies batting, they will take that on as well."

Shamsi heads into the World Cup in good rhythm following successful outings in the West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka. He was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for the second leg of IPL 2021 as a replacement player, but made only one solitary appearance.

West Indies don't have the quality batting required to take on Tabraiz Shamsi: Darren Ganga

Former West Indies player Darren Ganga has expressed doubts about the West Indies batting unit's ability to tackle Shamsi, considering the spinner's skills and variations.

The Caribbean batters had a tough time against Shamsi in a five-match T20I series earlier this year, where Shamsi was the Player of the Series. Ganga said in this regard:

"I don't think West Indies have the quality in them to play that type of spin; I think they have to try and make sure that he is blunted."

Both South Africa and West Indies will look to get back to winning ways after losing their respective tournament openers in the Super 12. The two teams will face each other tonight (October 26) at the Dubai International Stadium.

