Only one brand of ball should be used around the world for Test cricket: Waqar Younis

Legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis called for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to standardise a particular brand of ball for Test cricket. He reasoned that it is not easy for fast bowlers to bowl with different types of balls while also adjusting to different playing conditions across the world.

“I have been a big advocate of the Dukes ball for many years but I feel that only one brand of ball should be used around the world for Test cricket. It doesn’t matter which brand, but the ICC should make that decision. It’s hard for bowlers to adjust to using different types of balls when they play around the ball,” Younis wrote in a column for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While SG balls are used in India, cricket in England, Ireland and the West Indies is played with the Dukes ball, and all other countries use Kookaburra balls.

Waqar Younis believes the saliva ban will pose problems in dry conditions

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the ICC to ban applying saliva on the ball to aid movement in the air. Waqar Younis said while it wasn’t a problem in the recently-concluded series in England, it might be a problem in other parts of the world.

“I don’t think it was actually a major issue given the weather [in England]. The pitches themselves were very dry but there was always moisture in the air and the outfields were lush, so keeping the ball in a good condition was not a problem. In other parts of the world, it is always more challenging to keep the ball in a good condition,” Waqar Younis, who is currently the team’s bowling coach, wrote.

Waqar Younis, who has picked 373 Test wickets and 416 ODI wickets, added that young fast bowlers need to focus primarily on fitness and four-day cricket in order to make it big in the Test arena.

Waqr Younis, who is nicknamed ‘Burewala Bomber’ for his toe-crushing Yorkers, was one of the best fast bowlers in the history of the game and formed a daunting combination with Wasim Akram.