“Only Rohit and Dravid can explain it” - Mohammad Kaif on India’s “big mistake” of not playing Chahal in any of the T20 World Cup 2022 matches 

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has termed the decision to not play leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in any of the T20 World Cup 2022 matches as a "big mistake". Stating that leggies have a crucial role to play in Australia, Kaif added that only skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid can explain the reasons behind the baffling decision to leave out Chahal.

Team India preferred off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Axar Patel ahead of the leg-spinner for the T20 World Cup 2022. Both Ashwin and Axar had disappointing campaigns Down Under. While Ashwin claimed six wickets in six matches, Axar managed only three in five.

In the wake of India’s semi-final exit from the ICC tournament, questions are being raised about the decision to bench Chahal, especially since leg-spinners from other nations made an impact in the competition. Admitting Team India made a blunder, Kaif told Sportskeeda:

“Leg-spinners have a crucial role and every team plays a leg-spinner - be it England, Australia, or South Africa. Look at ICC bowling rankings and you will find that 4-5 leg-spinners are part of the top 10.

"Finger spinners don’t get much help in Australia. There is bounce; hence the wrist spinners come into play. Not playing Chahal was a big mistake. Only Rohit and Dravid can explain it,” he added.

While India’s Chahal warmed the benches, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga finished as the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022, claiming 15 scalps in eight matches.

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan also picked up 11 wickets in seven matches. And while England’s Adil Rashid picked up only four wickets in six games, he had an exceptional economy rate of 6.12.

“The selectors get influenced by IPL performances” - Kaif on Chahal missing out on T20 World Cup last year

Pointing out that Chahal was shockingly left out of last year’s World Cup as well, Kaif claimed that the Indian selectors seem to be giving too much importance to IPL success. Reflecting on the decision to drop Chahal in favor of Varun Chakravarthy for last year’s World Cup, the former batter commented:

“Varun Chakravarthy was picked for the last World Cup because he did well in the IPL that was held ahead of the tournament. The selectors get so influenced by IPL performances that they end up making mistakes. Chahal did not play last year, and this year too he was benched for the entire tournament.”

Chakravarthy had a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE last year. He played three matches and went wicketless in all three. The cricketer hasn’t played a match for India since then.

