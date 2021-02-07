"Only in the team to increase average weight" - Twitterati slams Rohit Sharma after yet another failure

Rohit Sharma couldn't make the most of a beautiful batting surface at the Chepauk, as he was dismissed by Jofra Archer for just six runs.

Trailing by 578 runs after England's first innings, Team India were hoping for their star opener to make a big score.

Rohit Sharma started well, scoring a boundary off Archer's bowling. However, in the same over, the England speedster extracted extra bounce from the surface.

The right-handed batsman could only manage a needless poke and edged one straight to Jos Buttler, who gleefully accepted the catch.

Twitterati takes a jibe at Rohit Sharma for failing to make an impact yet again

The England team were ecstatic as they knew the importance of Rohit Sharma's wicket. However, in the past seven innings, the 33-year-old has scored just a solitary fifty.

Ever since his double century against South Africa at Ranchi in 2019, Rohit Sharma has not quite hit his straps as a Test opener. There were also instances in Australia where he threw his wicket away after getting off to a decent start.

Thus, many fans were livid with Rohit Sharma for not performing even on a batting-friendly wicket. They expressed their disappointment by taking to Twitter and this is what they had to say:

Only Rohit Sharma can see the English look curator gave to the pitch. #INDvENG — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

Can't Bat

Can't take simple catches

Only in the Team to Increase Avg Weight of the Team

What a Player @ImRo45 🔥#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/dXkHKsP1j5 — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) February 7, 2021

Rohit Sharma is a class entertainer 🔥

- imitated Harbhajan Singh while bowling.

- imitated himself in overseas while batting .@ImRo45 💉 — Jay. (@Itxjunu18) February 7, 2021

Rohit Sharma was in mood of imitating Kusal Mendis and Afridi today. https://t.co/Za52LLkk9H — Not Anshuman (@AnshumaNot) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma misses a triple century opportunity. pic.twitter.com/xH1pZYZRgD — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 7, 2021

Rohit Sharma V Archer pic.twitter.com/yOKilOABck — Wiseguy (@Mgk_LAHK) February 7, 2021

Rohit Sharma in some mood this match 🔥



- Imitated Harbhajan Singh while bowling



- Imitated Akash Chopra while batting



Hope he imitates Amol Mazumdar in next test match #INDvsENG — Aivy (@Aivy_one8) February 7, 2021

Rohit Sharma, as opener, since his 212 versus South Africa at Ranchi in 2019: 6, 21, 26, 52, 44, 7 and 6. #INDvENG — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma Contribution in 1st test match:

With Bat - 6 (9)

With Ball - 7(12)#INDvsENG #Rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/E5Y1xnuzdo — ༒☬Abђiͥภaͣvͫ☬༒ (@abhi9avx) February 7, 2021

England's batsmen wore down the Indian bowlers for more than two days, as they made their intentions clear of wanting to bat just once in the first Test in Chennai.

Joe Root's double hundred coupled with useful contributions from Dominic Sibley and Ben Stokes helped the visitors reach a humongous total of 578.

India would have wanted a solid start, but have lost both their openers. The hosts will now be hoping that experienced batsmen like Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane can play marathon knocks to get them close to England's first-innings total.