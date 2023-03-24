Only VVS Laxman is allowed to talk to Jasprit Bumrah post his back surgery: Reports

Jasprit Bumrah's back surgery took place in New Zealand, but the details about the recovery process and the extent of the injury are reportedly only known to former Indian legendary batter and NCA chief VVS Laxman.

According to reports from The Indian Express, the BCCI have assigned Laxman as the sole representative to get regular updates from Bumrah, with even the selectors not having a clear idea about the injury and the surgery that followed.

Here's what a BCCI source had to say to The Indian Express:

“Not many in the BCCI are aware of his injury. Only VVS Laxman (NCA director) has been assigned to speak to him and the physios. Even the selection committee has been told that they will be informed about Bumrah’s actual injury and his rehab details in due course.”

Wrong call on Jasprit Bumrah's return could result in career-threatening injury: BCCI Source

The BCCI source also accepted that Jasprit Bumrah was hastened back into the scheme of things in September 2022 with the T20 World Cup in sight. The 29-year old complained of back pain after playing a couple of games against Australia and subsequently had to pull out of the showpiece event.

Bumrah was slated to return in January in the home season for India's T20Is against Sri Lanka but was ruled out once again by the BCCI with his injury having been aggravated even further. This made the BCCI decide to be more patient with Bumrah's recovery process.

A source stated:

“His back is in a fragile state right now. Besides, last time Bumrah’s return was hastened. Since he hadn’t fully recovered, he had discomfort while bowling on his return. This time, we are more conservative as a wrong call might even result in a career-threatening injury.”

India will be hopeful of getting Bumrah fit before the all-important ODI World Cup later this year.

Poll : 0 votes