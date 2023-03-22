2023 ODI World Cup slated to be held from October 5 to November 19; Ahmedabad to host the final - Reports 

The 2023 ODI World Cup will reportedly be held from October 5 to November 19, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) already identifying and shortlisting 12 venues to conduct the matches in.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, among the set of venues is the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The world's largest cricket stadium is also expected to play host to the grand final of the tournament.

The 10-team tournament will witness a total of 48 matches, including the semi-finals and the final. The remaining 11 venues shortlisted by the BCCI are as follows - Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Ahmedabad aside, the shortlist for venues comprises Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai



espncricinfo.com/story/world-cu… The World Cup final is likely to be held in AhmedabadAhmedabad aside, the shortlist for venues comprises Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai The World Cup final is likely to be held in Ahmedabad Ahmedabad aside, the shortlist for venues comprises Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai espncricinfo.com/story/world-cu…

The BCCI is yet to assign venues for any particular matches, including potential warm-up contests, in the build-up to the tournament.

The schedule for the the tournament, along with the full set of venues, is usually announced well in advance by the ICC. However, in this case, the BCCI is facing a delay primarily due to some concerns.

First being the allottment of venues in accordance with the monsoon, whose effect, albeit being the final stage, lingers at some locations during the final third of the calendar year.

Secondly, the BCCI is working on getting visa clearance for the visiting Pakistani side should they participate. Relations between the two cricketing boards are arguably at an all-time low after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

The BCCI, however, has assured the ICC during the ICC's quarterly meeting held in Dubai that the visiting players' visas will be cleared by the Indian government. Pakistan's last full-fledged tour to India came a decade ago, while their last visit across the border was during the 2016 T20 World Cup.

BCCI also working on a tax exemption deal with the Indian government for the ODI World Cup

In the agreement that the BCCI signed with the ICC in 2014, pertaining to hosting events, the tax exemption portion was a key part.

Since the deal came into action, India have been awarded three major ICC events in the form of the 2016 T20 World Cup, the 2021 T20 World Cup (while hosted by Oman and UAE, the hosting rights remained with India) and the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup.

As agreed, the BCCI was bound to assist the ICC and the sponsors that came along with it, to secure tax waivers from the government.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



🗣️ Dravid: India have 'narrowed it down to 17-18 players' for ODI World Cup🗣️ es.pn/3Tw6FSO Dravid: India have 'narrowed it down to 17-18 players' for ODI World Cup🗣️ es.pn/3Tw6FSO https://t.co/9M5PAf1u19

Last year, the Indian authorities informed the ICC that a 20 percent tax order will be charged from the broadcast revenue. As things stand, the figure stands at $533.29 million. The report further states:

"The BCCI listed the ICC's estimated broadcasting income from the 2023 World Cup at USD 533.29 million. It said the "financial impact" it would suffer for a 10.92% tax order on that would be around USD 58.23 million (the BCCI's note listed the figure as USD 52.23 million, which appears to be an error given the percentages listed).

"That would more than double to roughly USD 116.47 million if the tax component were to be 21.84%, as desired by the Indian tax authorities."

Who will win the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes