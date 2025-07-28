Only worry is whether the captaincy will weigh him down” - Ex-cricketer’s huge statement on Shubman Gill after ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former England cricketer David Lloyd heaped praise on Shubman Gill's performances in the ongoing Test series against England. Although Lloyd expressed concern about Gill's captaincy letting his batting returns down, he observed that it has hardly happened in the current series.

During his defiant knock of 103 against England on Day 5 of the fourth Test in Manchester, the visiting captain crossed 700 runs in the series. By hitting his fourth ton, Gill joined the legendary Sunil Gavaskar and Don Bradman as the only captains to accumulate four centuries in a series.

Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, Lloyd claimed that the 25-year-old is going to be as big a name as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

"Shubman Gill confirmed he is going to be an absolute superstar and a new hero for India at No 4, following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Like all the greats, he seems to have so much time. My only worry for him is whether the captaincy will eventually weigh him down. There is no sign of that in this series, but if you've got a player as good as that, why not just let him bat?"

The 78-year-old also opined that Ravindra Jadeja is an indispensable member of the Indian team, given his ability to perform an array of roles.

"I got asked in the pub the other day: who would you choose if you could have only one player from each team? Gill, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are all candidates for India, but I am having Ravindra Jadeja. He is in the game all the time and an absolute sticker with the bat, as he showed against yesterday."

Jadeja, 36, has accumulated 454 runs in the series so far, averaging a jaw-dropping 113.50 with one century and four fifties. He ensured a draw for India by scoring an unbeaten 107 at Old Trafford.

"It is a real skill and India are masters of it" - David Lloyd on Shubman Gill-led Team India's performance

David Lloyd. (Image Credits: Getty)

Lloyd also recalled how well Sachin Tendulkar-starring Team India practised in the Old Trafford nets years ago, stating:

"India's resolute batting on Sunday made me think of watching them practise years ago at Old Trafford. Tendulkar stayed behind in the nets with a coach and played purely defensive shots. His little game was to try and drop the ball dead without it hitting the side of the net, something you can only do with soft hands. It is a real skill and India are masters of it."

With the five-Test series standing at 2-1 in England's favour, the fifth and final match begins on Thursday, July 31 at The Oval.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

