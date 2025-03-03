"Opening batsman does not have to play only 10 overs"- Sunil Gavaskar makes huge statement on Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs AUS CT 2025 semi-final

Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar urged skipper Rohit Sharma to display more patience with the bat ahead of the all-important 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Rohit has continued his trend of attacking from the get-go in the powerplay in the tournament, helping India to fast starts.

However, he has gifted his wicket away after promising much in all three games, with his highest score being 41. The 37-year-old is averaging only 25.33 despite the strike rate being almost 112.

Speaking to Sportstak ahead of the crucial encounter against Australia, Gavaskar advised Rohit to take his time and build a longer innings.

"He just has to play his game. He also has to keep in mind that he is an opening batsman. The opening batsman does not have to play only 10 overs. He does not have to score 40-45 runs in 10 overs. The more overs he plays, the more runs Team India will score," he said.

It is a well-known fact that Rohit has transformed his ODI batting from an innings builder to a game-changer in the powerplay. After boasting a strike rate in the lower 90s in ODIs until 2021, the veteran opener has struck at over 110 in each of the last four seasons from 2022 to 2025.

"Australia don't seem to have the kind of spinning attack" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar backed India to defeat Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal, thanks to their edge in the spin department.

While India fielded four world-class spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the final Group A clash against New Zealand, Australia have been playing only the lone specialist spinner in Adam Zampa. The pitches in Dubai have largely assisted the tweakers with the semifinal likely to be no different.

When asked if India will start favorites against the Aussies in the semifinal, Gavaskar told India Today:

"On this surface, yes, because Australia don't seem to have the kind of spinning attack, apart from the fact that they are missing out on key players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Their batting is good. The batting is very aggressive. The ideal thing would be for India maybe to chase, rather than having Australia chase."

India and Australia have previously met four times in the Champions Trophy, with the Men in Blue holding a 2-1 edge (One No-Result). The winner will take on the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand in the summit clash on March 9.

