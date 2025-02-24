“Our average is even poorer than Oman & USA” - Former cricketer’s scathing attack on Pakistan after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram minced no words as he slammed the side after their crushing defeat to India in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, February 23. The Men in Green entered the game under immense pressure after losing the tournament opener to New Zealand by 60 runs.

However, the game followed an all-too-familiar script in recent India-Pakistan matches, with the Men in Blue taking complete control from the get-go. After restricting Pakistan to a sub-par total of 241, India comfortably completed the run-chase with six wickets in hand in a mere 42.3 overs. Virat Kohli (100*) starred for the Men in Blue in Dubai.

Talking about Pakistan's horrific showing against India on the show 'Dressing Room,' Akram was particularly unimpressed by the bowlers. He said (via Indian Express):

"Enough is enough. You have made them the stars. In the last five ODIs, Pakistan bowlers have managed to get 24 wickets at an average of 60. That is 60 runs per wicket. Our average is even poorer than Oman and USA. In 14 teams who are playing ODIs, Pakistan’s bowling average is second worst."

He added:

"Drastic steps needed. We are playing archaic cricket in white-ball for ages. This need to change. Bring fearless cricketers, young blood into the team. If you have to make five-six changes. Please make it. You keep losing for next six months. Its fine but start building team for World T20 2026 from now onwards."

The defeat was Pakistan's fourth in their last five ODIs and also a sixth consecutive in the 50-over format to India. With two losses in as many games, Pakistan are almost out of semifinal contention.

"They did a meeting for an hour but they came out with the same squad" - Wasim Akram on Pakistan

In the same interview, Wasim Akram criticized Pakistan for their lack of preparation and tactical ineptness for the India match after having lost their opening game to New Zealand. Despite the thrashing at the hands of the Kiwis, Pakistan played with the same side, barring the forced change for the injured Fakhar Zaman, against India, something Akram did not take too kindly to.

"A day before the Champions Trophy, they did a meeting for an hour but they came out with the same squad. Even captain (Rizwan) is to blame. He is the leader of the ship and if he doesn’t know what kind of match-winner he needs. Its getting embarrassing now," Akram said.

He concluded:

"You should have seen the faces of Pakistan fans who were at the stadium. They left the venue after 15 overs when Pakistan were bowling. I have never seen anything like that in my life. It’s unfortunate. We as a nation we are very passionate. But its frustrating."

Pakistan will now hope for Bangladesh to defeat New Zealand to keep their slim semifinal hopes alive. Their final group-stage encounter will be against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Thursday, February 27.

