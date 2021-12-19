"Our fast bowlers are our strength" - Cheteshwar Pujara backs pacers to take 20 wickets against South Africa

India's premier Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has backed the Indian pacers to pick up 20 wickets in each Test as they look to quench their first series win in South Africa.

The recent success of Virat Kohli and co. in the longest format of the game can be largely attributed to the pacers. The Indian pace quartet is considered to be among the best in the business at the moment.

Pujara believes the growing stature of India's pace attack on overseas conditions give them the confidence to script a series win that has eluded India for almost 29 years now. Speaking to the BCCI, Cheteshwar Pujara said:

"Our fast bowlers have been the difference between the sides overall when we have played abroad. If you look at the Australia and England series, we have done exceptionally well as a bowling unit."

The veteran batter added:

"Our fast bowlers are our strength (in South Africa) and I hope they can utilise the conditions and give us 20 wickets in each test match."

Since 2019, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have snared 53 Test wickets each while Ishant Sharma has picked up 44 wickets. Mohammed Siraj, who made his Test debut in December 2020, has accumulated 33 wickets so far from 10 matches.

"We will try and stick to our game plan" - Cheteshwar Pujara

The upcoming three-match Test series will be India's best chance to win a series considering most senior Proteas cricketers have not played first-class cricket since June.

However, Pujara asserted that India will remain focused on their game plan in order to breach the barren run in South Africa:

"We would not think too much about whether we have the upper hand or not. We will try and stick to our game-plan and our processes, and the things we need to do to be successful in South Africa."

The first of the three-match Test series between India and South Africa kicks off on Boxing Day in Centurion.

