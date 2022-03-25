"Our first innings collapse was the biggest factor" - Babar Azam reacts after Pakistan's 0-1 loss to Australia

Pakistan captain Babar Azam blamed a poor batting effort in the first innings for their 115-run defeat against Australia in the third Test at the Gaddafi Stadium.

After draws in the first two Tests, both teams headed for a decider in Lahore. Australia managed to force a result after five grueling days of Test cricket, thanks to the bowlers, who did exceedingly well on a flat Gaddafi wicket.

Babar admitted that the batters failed to put up a show in the first essay, which turned the game in Australia's favor. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Babar Azam said:

"Definitely this has been a good series. We dominated two Tests and today we were dominant too till the soft dismissals. I think our first innings collapse was the biggest factor deciding the result of this match."

Pakistan managed 268 runs in the first innings in reply to Australia's 391, falling short by 123 runs.

The visiting side banked on a century and a fifty from Usman Khawaja and David Warner respectively to declare the innings at 227/3. They set a target of 351 runs for the hosts with 100+ overs to play.

The home side got a good start but Nathan Lyon's five-wicket haul handed the Aussies a crucial win on their first visit to Pakistan in 24 years. This is also their first Test series win in Asia since beating Sri Lanka 1-0 in 2011.

"Our plan was to play normally" - Babar Azam on their approach on the fifth day

Pakistan made a slow and steady progress and were well-placed at 140/2 before things started to go wrong for the hosts.

Babar admitted that their plan was to play steady cricket before unleashing a counterattack once the target was within reach.

"Our plan was to play normally and if we gained the momentum towards the end, we'd go for the chase. Thankful to Australia for touring us after 24 years, this was a competitive series," Babar Azam concluded.

Nathan Lyon made the first in-roads, dismissing Imam-ul-Haq at 70. Since then, Pakistan's batting unit crumbled, with the Men in Green losing their last eight wickets within just 93 runs.

With this victory, Australia go to the top of the points table with a win percentage of 75%. Pakistan, on the other hand, are fourth in the table with a win percentage of 52.38.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee