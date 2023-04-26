"Our main batters are slowing down for personal milestones" - Former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim

Former Pakistan men's team chief selector Mohammad Wasim has called out their main batters for prioritizing personal milestones over the team's cause. He feels it has become a habit over the past few years.

Wasim's statement comes after Pakistan's defeat in the last match of their five-match T20 series against New Zealand. The Kiwis drew the series 2-2 despite the home side taking a 2-0 lead.

As quoted by Cricket Pakistan, the 45-year-old stated:

"Since the past five years, if you look at the stats from 40 to 50 runs and then from 90 to 100 runs, our main batters are slowing down for personal milestones leaving behind the team, and that has cost us matches. Success in cricket often depends on adapting to changing circumstances."

The 2-2 series result has drawn a lot of flak as it came against a relatively weak Kiwi side, with most of their star players involved in IPL 2023. Former Pakistan keeper-batter Kamran Akmal also reflected on the result, claiming the captaincy remains Babar Azam's Achilles Heel.

"Until the ICC rankings remain in the equation, things wouldn't change" - Mohammad Wasim

Mohammad Wasim. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mohammad Wasim, sacked from his role in December 2022, observed that Pakistan's batters played perfectly in the ODI series against Australia last year and wants them to replicate it. He added:

"In the previous ODI series against Australia, Pakistan's batters demonstrated this by elevating their strike rates from 70 to 100, resulting in a hard-earned victory. As we look ahead to the upcoming series, it remains to be seen whether they will continue with the same technique. One thing is certain, however, until the ICC rankings remain in the equation, things wouldn't change."

The two sides will lock horns in a five-match ODI series now, starting on Thursday in Rawalpindi. New Zealand won the 50-over series that took place in Pakistan earlier this year after Glenn Phillips' heroics in the final game.

