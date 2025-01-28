"Our nation's pride" - Former PBKS all-rounder delighted to play alongside Virat Kohli in Delhi vs Railways match of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Ace Team India batter Virat Kohli is all set to play in Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, beginning Thursday, January 30. Former Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Shivam Sharma, also part of Delhi's squad, expressed his excitement at sharing the dressing room with the star batter.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Sharma pointed out that he made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Hailing the 36-year-old as 'nation's pride', he wrote:

"From playing against him in my IPL debut to now playing with our nation's pride none other than VIRAT KOHLI."

It is worth mentioning that Shivam Sharma made his IPL debut against RCB on May 9, 2014. The off-spinner bowled a tidy spell in the encounter, conceding 26 runs from four overs and claiming the wickets of Yuvraj Singh and Albie Morkel.

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to return to Ranji Trophy after a gap of over 12 years. The right-hander's last appearance in the red-ball domestic tournament came in November 2012, where he registered scores of 14 and 43 against Uttar Pradesh.

Virat Kohli trained with Delhi teammates at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday

Virat Kohli was expected to play Delhi's recently concluded Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Saurashtra. However, he was unavailable for selection due to a neck sprain.

Ahead of his much-awaited Ranji Trophy comeback, the seasoned campaigner commenced his preparation by training under the watchful eyes of former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar in Mumbai. He joined the Delhi team on Tuesday, January 28, and took part in a practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kohli was seen playing football with his teammates before hitting the nets for batting practice.

While the senior batter's presence will bolster Delhi's batting lineup, they will be without wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Ayush Badoni will continue to lead the team.

According to a report by TOI, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) approached Kohli for captaincy. However, he declined the offer to lead the team and Badoni will continue as the skipper.

