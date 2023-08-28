"Our team is good, so is theirs" - Mohammad Rizwan ahead of Asia Cup 2023 clash vs India

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan believes that both India and Pakistan boast strong lineups for the upcoming 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

Speaking about the highly anticipated encounter between the two arch-rivals, Rizwan emphasised the importance of having experienced players in the team. He opined that handling pressure will be the differentiating factor in the much-anticipated clash.

In a video shared by Star Sports, Mohammad Rizwan said:

"Our team is good, so is theirs. We both have our strengths and weaknesses as a side. It is a pressure match to be watched by the entire world. The way to differentiate between a star and a regular player is experience."

"Both players are playing cricket, but this experience gives the team a benefit as they can handle pressure better. Obviously, the team that handles the pressure better will get a favourable result," he added.

India and Pakistan will lock horns in the third match of the Asia Cup 2023. The game will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on Saturday, September 2.

India and Pakistan could potentially compete against each other thrice at Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to delight Indian and Pakistani fans as the two neighbouring countries could square off in as many as three matches in the 50-over tournament.

Pakistan and India are placed in Group A alongside Nepal, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are in Group B. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four.

If both India and Pakistan qualify for the Super Four round, they will battle it out against each other at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10.

The Men in Blue and Babar Azam and Co. will be the finalists of the competition if they finish inside the top two in the Super Four, setting up a blockbuster summit clash in Colombo on September 17.